Warehouse Conversion: U-Haul Growing Self-Storage Footprint in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® will use its ecofriendly Adaptive Reuse program to convert a former Sunbelt Rentals warehouse at 2069 Watson Blvd. into a full-service retail, moving and self-storage facility.

U-Haul Storage at Watson Blvd. is already offering trailer and truck rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and more out of a temporary showroom. U-Haul acquired the 4.99-acre property on March 31.

In addition to renovating and reusing the existing warehouse, U-Haul will add a state-of-the-art, three-story self-storage building and a separate warehouse for portable moving containers.

"Expanding our self-storage footprint here is essential," said Rogar Bishop, U-Haul Company of Southern Georgia president. "Access to quality self-storage and residential mobility services are necessities in growing communities. We are going to provide an attractive facility that will make Warner Robins proud."

Acquisition of the warehouse was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Bishop intends to hire at least 14 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Warner Robins community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul dealers in and around Warner Robins continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 959,000 rentable units and 82.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. We were recently named one of America's Best Large Employers (Forbes, 2023); a Best for Vets Employer (Military Times, 2022); and one of the Healthiest Workplaces in America (Healthiest Employers, 2022). Find careers at uhauljobs.com. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

