Warehouse Design Company ABCO Systems Named in 2020 NJBIZ Fast 50

BELLVILLE, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABCO Systems, a leading warehouse design and build material handling company, has made NJBIZ's Fast 50 list of the fastest-growing companies in New Jersey, ranking number 11 of 50.

On December 16, 2020, the NJBIZ's top 50 companies were honored during a virtual award ceremony. The award ceremony recognizes New Jersey's most dynamic companies, who make significant contributions to the success of the state's economic growth and stability.

To qualify, companies must meet specific criteria that included revenue of at least $500,000 within the past two out of three years and growth in revenue over three years.

During the pandemic, ABCO Systems has dedicated its time to helping companies transition to ecommerce and helping businesses make their fulfillment systems more efficient in response to COVID-19.

ABCO Equipment was owned and operated by Michael Weisberg for over 30 years. He was then joined in the business by his son, Seth, and they formed ABCO Systems Inc. in Carlstadt, New Jersey.

Currently located in Belleville, Michael, who now acts as a consultant and advisor, and Seth, bring their perspective to the industry and work together to provide their customers with solutions and customer service that are second to none.

ABCO Systems is honored to be recognized as one of NJBIZ's fastest-growing companies in New Jersey and will continue to focus on being a leader for warehouse design and turnkey material handling solutions.

About ABCO Systems

ABCO Systems is passionate about helping customers improve quality, increase capacity, reduce costs, and improve efficiency in their fulfillment centers. ABCO believes in doing right by those they serve and pride themselves on creating long-lasting partnerships with their customers.

