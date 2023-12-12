Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market size to increase by USD 2.63 billion between 2022 to 2027| Aramsco Inc., BASCO Inc., Bronstein Container Co. Inc., and more among key companies in the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.63 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in international trade is notably driving the warehouse drums and barrels market. However, factors such as increasing competition among companies in the market may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the warehouse drums and barrels market including Aramsco Inc., BASCO Inc., Bronstein Container Co. Inc., BWAY Corp., East India Drums and Barrels Mfg Pvt. Ltd., EBKContainers, E-con Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Feldman Industries Inc., Greif Inc., ITP Packaging Ltd., Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc., MVM Pack Holding AG, Myers Container, Rahway Steel Drum Co. Inc., REMCON Plastics Inc., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Sharda Containers, Tank Holding Corp., and Time Technoplast Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2023-2027

Warehouse Drums And Barrels Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

BASCO Inc.: The company offers warehouse drums and barrels products such as steel barrels, plastic drums, and fiber drums.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy the Report Now for detailed company information.

Warehouse Drums And Barrels Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Chemicals

Petroleum products

Food products

Paint and solvents

Others

Material

Steel

Plastic

Fiber

The chemicals segment is projected to experience substantial expansion during the forecast period. Storage drums and barrels are extensively utilized by the chemical industry, serving as containers for chemicals in various sectors. These drums and barrels house chemicals as raw materials or intermediary components for the production of end products like fertilizers, plastics, and synthetic rubber.

Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

During the projected period, the APAC region is anticipated to account for 33% of the global market's growth. In 2021, the United States emerged as the primary contributor to the warehouse drums and barrels market in North America. Additionally, other economies within North America, including Canada, are also playing a role in boosting growth in the regional warehouse drums and barrels market.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Warehouse Drums And Barrels Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist warehouse drums and barrels market growth during the next five years

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the warehouse drums and barrels market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of warehouse drums and barrels market companies

Related Reports:

Warehouse Management Systems Market: The warehouse management systems market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,403.65 million.

Warehouse Racking Market: The warehouse racking market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,951.6 million.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Materials Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio