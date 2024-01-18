WAREHOUSE, Elevating the Automotive and Social Club Experience, Opens in Park City, Utah

Grand Opening on January 19, 2024, Coinciding with Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WAREHOUSE, a premiere community-driven private car and social club, is set to redefine luxury for car enthusiasts with its grand opening January 19, coinciding with the Sundance Film Festival. After four years of meticulous development, WAREHOUSE is ready to unveil its world class facilities, enviable driving fleet and global events exclusively for members.

WAREHOUSE logo WAREHOUSE Island Floor

"Embarking on this journey, we envisioned WAREHOUSE as not just a destination but a testament to car enthusiasts. The grand opening marks the realization of a dream coming to life. WAREHOUSE is more than a club; it's a celebration and merging of automotive excellence and social camaraderie," says WAREHOUSE Co-Founder and CEO, Jake Wolf.

World-Class Facilities in the Heart of Park City:

Situated just 30 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, WAREHOUSE offers a premier location in Park City, Utah, spanning 27,000 square feet on two purpose-built levels. The facility features a free-flowing showroom, catering to the needs of the modern-day ultra-collector. Highlights include 84 vehicle bays, 24 motorcycle bays, a dedicated event venue with live music, and presentations. The 9,000 square feet of club-level amenities include a wine room, art gallery, two bars, lounges, a boardroom, two large balconies, and a Top Golf® Swing Suite and racing simulators. Culinary offerings, crafted by renowned Park City chef and restaurateur John Courtney, focus on wood-fired specialties and locally sourced goods, complemented by a curated wine selection and a mixologist-grade cocktail menu developed by Paige Courtney.

WAREHOUSE Premiere Memberships and Exclusive Benefits:

WAREHOUSE offers memberships for those looking to display their vehicle on site or those who would simply like to participate in the community. Premiere member benefits encompass signature events and exclusive programming, including a European Rally culminating in the Monaco Grand Prix, an Aspen snow driving experience, in-house dining events, viewing parties, simulator tournaments, DJ socials, live music, art shows, discussion panels, private track days, and wellness-based programming. Members gain access to unique opportunities that can only be experienced through WAREHOUSE.

"We're thrilled to share this innovative approach combining automotive passions and social club amenities," Wolf said. "We're looking to set a new standard in car club facilities, offering a secure space to store your vehicle while connecting with like-minded individuals in the community."

WAREHOUSE culture is highly selective, with membership criteria ensuring a community of genuine enthusiasts collectively aligned with its goals. The club takes pride in partnering with local Utah automotive dealers and service providers, offering members unique and curated experiences.

WAREHOUSE is a community-driven private car and social club, setting the standard for automotive and social indulgence. With unparalleled benefits, world-class facilities, and exclusive global events, WAREHOUSE is committed to a highly selective membership and lifestyle.

https://warehousemotorclub.com/

Address: 4413 N Forestdale Dr, Park City, UT 84098

Instagram @warehousemotorclub

Katie Zamarra

9173795422

[email protected]

