Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Beachwood is currently offering truck and trailer sharing, as well as moving supplies, out of a new showroom. Once the property is repurposed, it will boast more than 800 indoor self-storage units for rent. There will be options of heated, climate-control, and non-climate-control rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Towing equipment, professional hitch installation, propane and a covered load/unload area for self-storage customers will also be available.

In addition to traditional self-storage rooms, U-Haul will allocate warehouse space to stow more than 100 U-Box portable moving and storage containers. There are 90 outdoor self-storage units as well. These options provide immediate and secure on-site storage for customers while self-storage rooms are being built.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Beachwood at (216) 475-3131 or stop by to see our progress. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"We've been working to expand our operations in Cuyahoga County for years. We are thrilled to move on to the next step," said Scott Ochocki, U-Haul Company of Cleveland president. "This space will fit our needs perfectly to meet customer demand. We're excited for the opportunity to serve the North Randall community for years to come."

Ochocki expects to employ a staff of 10 or more when the facility is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth in North Randall. U-Haul always encourages local contractors to bid on renovation work.

The recent acquisition of the North Randall property was driven by U-Haul Company's Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"People were worried this large property would become an eyesore if left vacant," Ochocki said. "We look forward to beautifying the site and being part of the glue that holds this community together – all while meeting a basic need for our neighbors seeking self-move and self-storage services."

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. Unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to more than 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers and 40,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers more than 581,000 rooms and more than 51 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

