Warehouse Management System market is expected to grow US$ 9,332.6 Million by 2027 from US$ 2,608.5 million in 2018. Unprecedented growth in trade businesses and e-commerce has resulted in increased operational complexities for warehouses. Also a tremendous growth in the myriad warehousing facilities leading to rising competition, the companies operating in the supply chain and logistics industry tend to adopt capabilities that enable efficient competing in the warehouse management system market place. The component segment of Warehouse Management System market is categorized into software and services. The services offered by WMS providers use a rational approach to set up supporting infrastructure that ensures technology is lined up with the objectives of warehouses irrespective of the size and nature of the organization, through each stage of any transformation initiative.



A key trend which will predominantly affect the warehouse management system market in a coming year is the development of regional warehouses for rapid delivery facilities.The companies across the globe are looking for better methods to shrink their delivery time, and in order to enact the same, these organizations are exploring locations to distribute packages in a shorter time span.



However, the warehouse development costs enough that the majority of the companies do not build a warehouse until a contracted project is perceived to be 80% complete.This trend is anticipated to be witnessed throughout developed countries.



Owing to the trend the companies are projected to build more regional warehouses and lesser major warehouse hubs.



For the coming years, the trend is expected to become a global phenomenon, which in response would bring the products closer to the consumers. However, this growth of regional warehouses would also increase the demand for warehouse management system market, particularly in the smaller regions.



Warehouse management system market by industry vertical is segmented into manufacturing, automotive, food & beverage, healthcare, and retail & e-commerce.The growth in the e-commerce industry has led to increased demand for e-commerce fulfillment services.



Amazon is considered to be one of the major contributors to the advancement of warehouse management by the deployment of advanced WMS. The widespread and continuously burgeoning e-commerce market, coupled with the rising trend of same-day delivery are the key influencers encouraging the e-commerce fulfillment service providers to implement the warehouse management system.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the warehouse management system industry.



