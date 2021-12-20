Warehouse Management System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Deployment, Tier Type, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Warehouse Management System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment (On Premises, Cloud), Tier Type (Advanced, Intermediate, Basic), Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global warehouse management system market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 6.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.7%.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the growth in the e-commerce industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging multichannel distribution channels, the globalization of supply chain networks, the increased adoption of cloud WMS solutions, and the rising need for efficient forecasting models.

However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns, and high implementation costs of on-premise warehouse management systems for SMEs may restrain the market growth to some extent. Moreover, the lack of awareness about the benefits of WMS among small-scale industries, the lack of skilled personnel for maintenance & implementation of WMS, and the constant need for WMS software upgrades pose challenges for companies using WMS for their warehouse operations.

3PL industry to dominate the warehouse management market in 2021

The 3PL industry is one of the primary drivers of the WMS market. Factors such as the growing need for efficient order management, increased outsourcing of logistics and transportation operations, and the globalization of supply chain networks has fueled the adoption of warehouse management systems in the 3PL industry.

The trend of industrial automation has initiated most organizations to focus on the adoption of warehouse automation systems to achieve high operational efficiency and functional capabilities. The leading warehouse management system providers are focusing on the delivery of industry-specific customization in WMS that provides an end-to-end solution, allowing organizations to coordinate their procedures and inventory across their network.

Software to hold the largest market share of the warehouse management system market during the forecast period

Increasing awareness about WMS software among small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), the globalization of supply chain networks, and the growing share of cloud-based WMS software solutions are the key factors boosting the demand for WMS software. Further, the rising demand for highly sophisticated warehousing and logistics infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the WMS market for software.

For instance, in May 2020, Manhattan Associates announced a new Manhattan Active warehouse management solution, a cloud-based enterprise-level warehouse management system that combines every aspect of distribution and never needs upgrading. The Manhattan Active WMS is sold in multi-year cloud subscription options and can be operated through a mobile phone, tablet, or desktop. Companies innovating offerings and functionalities are enhancing user experience and improving operational efficiency, which is leading to the growth of the WMS software market.

Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is the fastest-growing market for warehouse management systems. APAC is the fastest-growing market for warehouse management systems. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the tremendous growth of the e-commerce and manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. China is a key contributor to the growth of the WMS market in APAC owing to its huge industrial and manufacturing sector. India is one of the fastest-growing markets for WMS in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Warehouse Management System (Wms) Market

4.2 Warehouse Management System Market, by Offering

4.3 Warehouse Management System Market in North America, by Industry and Country

4.4 Warehouse Management System Market, by Industry

4.5 Warehouse Management System Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Accelerated Growth of E-Commerce Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Cloud Wms Solutions

5.2.1.3 Surging Adoption of Multichannel Distribution Networks

5.2.1.4 Rising Supply Chain Globalization

5.2.1.5 Growing Significance of Forecasting Models in Warehouse Management

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Dearth of Skilled Personnel for Wms Implementation and Maintenance

5.2.2.2 High Investment Required in Setting Up On-Premise Wms for Smes

5.2.2.3 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy and Information Security

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of Digital Technologies in Supply Chain Management

5.2.3.2 Attractive Investments by Companies in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Insufficient Knowledge of Wms Among Small-Scale Industries

5.2.4.2 Inconsistent Software Updates

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Players in Warehouse Management System Market

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.7 Case Study Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Iot

5.8.2 5G

5.8.3 Artificial Intelligence

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Market Regulations and Standards

6 Hardware Components Integrated with Warehouse Management Systems

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Robots

6.2.1 Integration of Robots with Wms

6.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

6.3.1 Integration of Asrs with Wms

6.4 Conveyors and Sortation Systems

6.4.1 Integration of Conveyors and Sortation Systems with Wms

6.5 Cranes

6.5.1 Integration of Cranes with Wms

6.6 Automated Guided Vehicles

6.6.1 Integration of Agv with Wms

7 Warehouse Management Systems: Key Functions

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Receiving and Putaway

7.3 Slotting

7.4 Inventory Control

7.5 Picking

7.6 Workforce and Task Management

7.7 Shipping

7.8 Yard and Dock Management

8 Warehouse Management System Market, by Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Software

8.2.1 Digitization of Supply Chain and Logistics Management to Drive Adoption of Wms Software

8.3 Services

8.3.1 Rising Awareness About Warehouse Automation and Its Benefits to Boost Demand for Wms Services

8.3.2 Consulting and Installation

8.3.3 Testing

8.3.4 Maintenance

8.3.5 Training

8.3.6 Software Upgrades

9 Warehouse Management System Market, by Deployment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 on Premises

9.2.1 On-Premise Deployment to Hold Larger Share of Overall Wms Market from 2021 to 2026

9.3 Cloud

9.3.1 Cloud Deployment Market to Grow at Higher Rate During Forecast Period

9.4 on Premises Vs Cloud

10 Warehouse Management System Market, by Tier Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Advanced Wms (Tier 1)

10.2.1 Advanced Wms are Preferred for Complex Operations

10.2.2 Functions of Advanced Wms (Tier 1)

10.2.2.1 Core Functions

10.2.2.2 Peripheral Functions

10.2.2.3 Supply Chain Functions

10.3 Intermediate Wms (Tier 2)

10.3.1 Intermediate Wms is Popular Among Applications Requiring Peripheral Functionality at Lower Cost

10.3.2 Functions of Intermediate Wms (Tier 2)

10.4 Basic Wms (Tier 3)

10.4.1 MSMEs Use Basic Wms as It Offers Sophisticated Inventory Management at Low Cost

10.4.2 Functions of Basic Wms (Tier 3)

11 Warehouse Management System Market, by Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Third-Party Logistics

11.2.1 Impact of COVID-19

11.2.2 Wms Assists 3Pl Companies in Reducing Operational Complexities

11.3 Automotive

11.3.1 Impact of COVID-19

11.3.2 Wms Smoothens Complex Inventory Management in Automotive Industry

11.4 Food & Beverages

11.4.1 Impact of COVID-19

11.4.2 Wms Improves Transparency and Traceability of Packaged Food in Food & Beverages Industry

11.5 Healthcare

11.5.1 Impact of COVID-19

11.5.2 Demand for Automated Warehouses to Drive Adoption of Wms in Healthcare Industry

11.6 E-Commerce

11.6.1 Impact of COVID-19

11.6.2 Wms Streamlines Warehousing Operations of E-Commerce Industry

11.7 Chemicals

11.7.1 Impact of COVID-19

11.7.2 Digitalization of Chemicals Industry to Raise Implementation of Wms

11.8 Electricals & Electronics

11.8.1 Impact of COVID-19

11.8.2 Adoption of Wms Smoothens Supply Chain Management in Electricals & Electronics Industry

11.9 Metals and Machinery

11.9.1 Impact of COVID-19

11.9.2 Wms Enables Efficient and Cost-Effective Operations in Metals & Machinery Industry

11.10 Others

11.10.1 Paper and Printing

11.10.1.1 Impact of COVID-19

11.10.2 Textile and Clothing

11.10.2.1 Impact of COVID-19

12 Geographic Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

13.2.1 Overview of Strategies Deployed by Key Players in Warehouse Management System Market

13.3 3 Key Company Revenue Analysis

13.4 Market Share Analysis, 2020

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

13.5.1 Star

13.5.2 Emerging Leader

13.5.3 Pervasive

13.5.4 Participant

13.6 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

13.6.1 Progressive Company

13.6.2 Responsive Company

13.6.3 Dynamic Company

13.6.4 Starting Block

13.7 Warehouse Management System Market: Company Footprint

13.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

13.8.1 Warehouse Management System Market: Product Launches

13.8.2 Warehouse Management System Market: Deals

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Manhattan Associates, Inc.

14.1.2 Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

14.1.3 Highjump (Korber)

14.1.4 Oracle Corporation

14.1.5 Sap

14.1.6 IBM

14.1.7 Infor

14.1.8 Psi Logistics GmbH

14.1.9 Ptc Inc.

14.1.10 Tecsys Inc.

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Blujay Solutions Ltd.

14.2.2 Epicor Software Corporation

14.2.3 3Pl Central LLC

14.2.4 Cantaloupe, Inc.

14.2.5 Datapel Systems

14.2.6 Dematic

14.2.7 Generix Group

14.2.8 Mantis Informatics S.A.

14.2.9 Made4Net

14.2.10 Microlistics

14.2.11 Nulogy Corporation

14.2.12 Reply

14.2.13 Softeon

14.2.14 Synergy Logistics Ltd.

14.2.15 Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

15 Adjacent & Related Markets

16 Appendix

