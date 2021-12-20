Warehouse Management System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Deployment, Tier Type, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dec 20, 2021, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Warehouse Management System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment (On Premises, Cloud), Tier Type (Advanced, Intermediate, Basic), Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global warehouse management system market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 6.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.7%.
The growth of this market can be attributed to the growth in the e-commerce industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging multichannel distribution channels, the globalization of supply chain networks, the increased adoption of cloud WMS solutions, and the rising need for efficient forecasting models.
However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns, and high implementation costs of on-premise warehouse management systems for SMEs may restrain the market growth to some extent. Moreover, the lack of awareness about the benefits of WMS among small-scale industries, the lack of skilled personnel for maintenance & implementation of WMS, and the constant need for WMS software upgrades pose challenges for companies using WMS for their warehouse operations.
3PL industry to dominate the warehouse management market in 2021
The 3PL industry is one of the primary drivers of the WMS market. Factors such as the growing need for efficient order management, increased outsourcing of logistics and transportation operations, and the globalization of supply chain networks has fueled the adoption of warehouse management systems in the 3PL industry.
The trend of industrial automation has initiated most organizations to focus on the adoption of warehouse automation systems to achieve high operational efficiency and functional capabilities. The leading warehouse management system providers are focusing on the delivery of industry-specific customization in WMS that provides an end-to-end solution, allowing organizations to coordinate their procedures and inventory across their network.
Software to hold the largest market share of the warehouse management system market during the forecast period
Increasing awareness about WMS software among small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), the globalization of supply chain networks, and the growing share of cloud-based WMS software solutions are the key factors boosting the demand for WMS software. Further, the rising demand for highly sophisticated warehousing and logistics infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the WMS market for software.
For instance, in May 2020, Manhattan Associates announced a new Manhattan Active warehouse management solution, a cloud-based enterprise-level warehouse management system that combines every aspect of distribution and never needs upgrading. The Manhattan Active WMS is sold in multi-year cloud subscription options and can be operated through a mobile phone, tablet, or desktop. Companies innovating offerings and functionalities are enhancing user experience and improving operational efficiency, which is leading to the growth of the WMS software market.
Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is the fastest-growing market for warehouse management systems. APAC is the fastest-growing market for warehouse management systems. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the tremendous growth of the e-commerce and manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. China is a key contributor to the growth of the WMS market in APAC owing to its huge industrial and manufacturing sector. India is one of the fastest-growing markets for WMS in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Realistic Scenario
3.2 Pessimistic Scenario
3.3 Optimistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Warehouse Management System (Wms) Market
4.2 Warehouse Management System Market, by Offering
4.3 Warehouse Management System Market in North America, by Industry and Country
4.4 Warehouse Management System Market, by Industry
4.5 Warehouse Management System Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Accelerated Growth of E-Commerce Industry
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Cloud Wms Solutions
5.2.1.3 Surging Adoption of Multichannel Distribution Networks
5.2.1.4 Rising Supply Chain Globalization
5.2.1.5 Growing Significance of Forecasting Models in Warehouse Management
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Dearth of Skilled Personnel for Wms Implementation and Maintenance
5.2.2.2 High Investment Required in Setting Up On-Premise Wms for Smes
5.2.2.3 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy and Information Security
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Adoption of Digital Technologies in Supply Chain Management
5.2.3.2 Attractive Investments by Companies in Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Insufficient Knowledge of Wms Among Small-Scale Industries
5.2.4.2 Inconsistent Software Updates
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Players in Warehouse Management System Market
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.6.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.6.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.7 Case Study Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Iot
5.8.2 5G
5.8.3 Artificial Intelligence
5.9 Pricing Analysis
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Market Regulations and Standards
6 Hardware Components Integrated with Warehouse Management Systems
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Robots
6.2.1 Integration of Robots with Wms
6.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
6.3.1 Integration of Asrs with Wms
6.4 Conveyors and Sortation Systems
6.4.1 Integration of Conveyors and Sortation Systems with Wms
6.5 Cranes
6.5.1 Integration of Cranes with Wms
6.6 Automated Guided Vehicles
6.6.1 Integration of Agv with Wms
7 Warehouse Management Systems: Key Functions
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Receiving and Putaway
7.3 Slotting
7.4 Inventory Control
7.5 Picking
7.6 Workforce and Task Management
7.7 Shipping
7.8 Yard and Dock Management
8 Warehouse Management System Market, by Offering
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Software
8.2.1 Digitization of Supply Chain and Logistics Management to Drive Adoption of Wms Software
8.3 Services
8.3.1 Rising Awareness About Warehouse Automation and Its Benefits to Boost Demand for Wms Services
8.3.2 Consulting and Installation
8.3.3 Testing
8.3.4 Maintenance
8.3.5 Training
8.3.6 Software Upgrades
9 Warehouse Management System Market, by Deployment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 on Premises
9.2.1 On-Premise Deployment to Hold Larger Share of Overall Wms Market from 2021 to 2026
9.3 Cloud
9.3.1 Cloud Deployment Market to Grow at Higher Rate During Forecast Period
9.4 on Premises Vs Cloud
10 Warehouse Management System Market, by Tier Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Advanced Wms (Tier 1)
10.2.1 Advanced Wms are Preferred for Complex Operations
10.2.2 Functions of Advanced Wms (Tier 1)
10.2.2.1 Core Functions
10.2.2.2 Peripheral Functions
10.2.2.3 Supply Chain Functions
10.3 Intermediate Wms (Tier 2)
10.3.1 Intermediate Wms is Popular Among Applications Requiring Peripheral Functionality at Lower Cost
10.3.2 Functions of Intermediate Wms (Tier 2)
10.4 Basic Wms (Tier 3)
10.4.1 MSMEs Use Basic Wms as It Offers Sophisticated Inventory Management at Low Cost
10.4.2 Functions of Basic Wms (Tier 3)
11 Warehouse Management System Market, by Industry
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Third-Party Logistics
11.2.1 Impact of COVID-19
11.2.2 Wms Assists 3Pl Companies in Reducing Operational Complexities
11.3 Automotive
11.3.1 Impact of COVID-19
11.3.2 Wms Smoothens Complex Inventory Management in Automotive Industry
11.4 Food & Beverages
11.4.1 Impact of COVID-19
11.4.2 Wms Improves Transparency and Traceability of Packaged Food in Food & Beverages Industry
11.5 Healthcare
11.5.1 Impact of COVID-19
11.5.2 Demand for Automated Warehouses to Drive Adoption of Wms in Healthcare Industry
11.6 E-Commerce
11.6.1 Impact of COVID-19
11.6.2 Wms Streamlines Warehousing Operations of E-Commerce Industry
11.7 Chemicals
11.7.1 Impact of COVID-19
11.7.2 Digitalization of Chemicals Industry to Raise Implementation of Wms
11.8 Electricals & Electronics
11.8.1 Impact of COVID-19
11.8.2 Adoption of Wms Smoothens Supply Chain Management in Electricals & Electronics Industry
11.9 Metals and Machinery
11.9.1 Impact of COVID-19
11.9.2 Wms Enables Efficient and Cost-Effective Operations in Metals & Machinery Industry
11.10 Others
11.10.1 Paper and Printing
11.10.1.1 Impact of COVID-19
11.10.2 Textile and Clothing
11.10.2.1 Impact of COVID-19
12 Geographic Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
13.2.1 Overview of Strategies Deployed by Key Players in Warehouse Management System Market
13.3 3 Key Company Revenue Analysis
13.4 Market Share Analysis, 2020
13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
13.5.1 Star
13.5.2 Emerging Leader
13.5.3 Pervasive
13.5.4 Participant
13.6 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
13.6.1 Progressive Company
13.6.2 Responsive Company
13.6.3 Dynamic Company
13.6.4 Starting Block
13.7 Warehouse Management System Market: Company Footprint
13.8 Competitive Situations and Trends
13.8.1 Warehouse Management System Market: Product Launches
13.8.2 Warehouse Management System Market: Deals
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Manhattan Associates, Inc.
14.1.2 Blue Yonder Group, Inc.
14.1.3 Highjump (Korber)
14.1.4 Oracle Corporation
14.1.5 Sap
14.1.6 IBM
14.1.7 Infor
14.1.8 Psi Logistics GmbH
14.1.9 Ptc Inc.
14.1.10 Tecsys Inc.
14.2 Other Players
14.2.1 Blujay Solutions Ltd.
14.2.2 Epicor Software Corporation
14.2.3 3Pl Central LLC
14.2.4 Cantaloupe, Inc.
14.2.5 Datapel Systems
14.2.6 Dematic
14.2.7 Generix Group
14.2.8 Mantis Informatics S.A.
14.2.9 Made4Net
14.2.10 Microlistics
14.2.11 Nulogy Corporation
14.2.12 Reply
14.2.13 Softeon
14.2.14 Synergy Logistics Ltd.
14.2.15 Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
15 Adjacent & Related Markets
16 Appendix
