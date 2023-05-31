Warehouse Management Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 2,403.65 million from 2022 to 2027, The rising need for inventory control to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global warehouse management systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,403.65 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global market growth during the forecast period. North American region has been an early technology adopter in all industries, making it an attractive market for enterprise software adoption. Several industrial sectors are technologically advanced and are characterized by the presence of developed countries such as the US and Canada. Hence, this rapid adoption of the technology as companies switch to using WMS which is cloud-based, creates demand for on-cloud WMS. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Warehouse Management Systems Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Warehouse Management Systems Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on component (software and services), deployment (cloud and on premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This kind of management software is designed to automate and streamline various processes related to inventory management such as receiving, storing, picking, packing, shipping, and inventory tracking. The market is driven by the growing demand for efficient supply chain management solutions across various industries such as retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and manufacturing. Hence, such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Warehouse Management Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising need for inventory control is a major driver fueling the warehouse management systems (WMS) market growth. A warehouse management system (WMS) is an application that is used to manage and streamline warehouse operations such as inventory management, order processing, and shipping.

A warehouse management system (WMS) is an application that is used to manage and streamline warehouse operations such as inventory management, order processing, and shipping. Furthermore, effective inventory control is essential for any business to ensure that it has the right products in the right quantities available at the right time. Furthermore, by implementing a WMS, businesses can gain real-time visibility into their inventory levels, track inventory movement, and optimize their warehouse space to increase efficiency and reduce costs. Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of e-commerce is one of the emerging trends propelling the warehouse management systems (WMS) market growth. The pandemic has accelerated the growth of e-commerce as consumers increasingly turn to online shopping for convenience and safety. Resultantly, businesses are investing in WMS solutions to keep up with the surge in online orders and to maintain efficient warehouse operations.

The pandemic has accelerated the growth of e-commerce as consumers increasingly turn to online shopping for convenience and safety. Resultantly, businesses are investing in WMS solutions to keep up with the surge in online orders and to maintain efficient warehouse operations. Additionally, WMS solutions can help e-commerce companies improve efficiency and productivity in their warehouse operations. Hence, such factors boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high implementation cost of on-premises WMS is one of the challenges hindering the warehouse management systems (WMS) market growth. Even though the SaaS model is less expensive, the lack of high-quality Internet hinders the adoption of these structures in the developing economies of APAC and Africa .

Even though the SaaS model is less expensive, the lack of high-quality Internet hinders the adoption of these structures in the developing economies of APAC and . Furthermore, the fee burden of WMS at once influences SMEs, which account for a foremost share of the world economy. However, the high implementation charges are difficult as SMEs are focusing on implementing and adopting new technologies to enhance their grant chain and warehousing operations and to increase productivity. Hence, such key challenges for the market in focus all during the forecast period, which will tend to lower the growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Warehouse Management Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the warehouse management systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the warehouse management systems market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the warehouse management systems market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of warehouse management systems market vendors

Warehouse Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,403.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution South America at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3PL Central LLC, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., PSI Software AG, PTC Inc., Reply Spa, SAP SE, Softeon, Tecsys Inc., Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Cantaloupe Inc, Datapel Systems, and Mantis Informatics S.A Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

