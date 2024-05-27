Warehouse Management Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 3.13 billion from 2024-2028, Rising need for inventory control boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global warehouse management systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.13 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 13.64% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Request a sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global warehouse management systems market 2024-2028

Warehouse Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3132.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Key companies profiled 3PL Central LLC, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Cantaloupe Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Datapel Systems, E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., Mantis Informatics S.A, Oracle Corp., PSI Software AG, PTC Inc., Reply Spa, SAP SE, Softeon, Tecsys Inc., and Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The global Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing influence of e-commerce and the pandemic. SMEs and manufacturing companies are under pressure to efficiently manage inventory and fulfill orders swiftly. WMS software optimizes warehouse processes from inbound freight to outbound shipping, enabling real-time visibility and automation.

Digital technologies, such as solar energy, electric automotive, and web-based portals, are integral to modern WMS solutions. Logistics companies and economies rely on WMS for product delivery speed, cost reduction, and supply chain optimization. Industries, including manufacturing and trade, benefit from industry-specific solutions, automation, and business analytics. Despite challenges like shutdowns, movement restrictions, and labor limitations, WMS remains essential for meeting end customer demands and integrating with Enterprise Resource Planning systems.

Market Challenges

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) are essential for optimizing product delivery speed in manufacturing and supply chain models. Two primary pricing models exist: perpetual licensing for on-premise solutions and subscription models, typically in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) format. Perpetual licenses are commonly used for on-premise systems, requiring organizations to manage and maintain the software and infrastructure on their premises.

Key features of WMS include inbound and outbound freight management, cross-docking, business analytics, slotting management, yard management, web-based portals, production support, real-time visibility, and inventory control. Additionally, WMS can integrate with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, industry-specific solutions, and automation technologies such as RFID, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.

On-premise WMS may involve higher implementation costs compared to SaaS models. However, they offer greater control over data and customization options. Factors influencing the choice between on-premise and SaaS WMS include business size, industry, geographical location, and regulatory requirements. In today's dynamic business environment, WMS play a crucial role in helping organizations adapt to movement restrictions, labor restrictions, and travel industry disruptions. They enable real-time visibility into inventory levels, streamline operations, and improve end-customer satisfaction.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Component 1.1 Software

1.2 Services Deployment 2.1 Cloud

2.2 On premise Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Software- The market segmentation for the Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) market focuses on the component of software. Cloud-based systems and on-premise solutions are two primary options, with the former gaining traction due to its flexibility and scalability. Smart devices, such as smart tablets, mobile phones, and handheld devices, are integral components of modern WMS, enabling real-time inventory tracking and management. RFID technology and cameras are essential tools for automated data collection and real-time monitoring.

Major industries, including logistics companies, manufacturing companies, and e-commerce businesses, are significant consumers of WMS. SMEs and small-scale industries are increasingly adopting digital technologies to optimize their warehousing facilities. Renewable sources, like solar energy and electric automotive, are being integrated into warehouses to reduce costs and improve sustainability. The WMS market is driven by the need for efficient supply chain models, with product manufacturers and product markets prioritizing short lead times and product delivery speed.

Inbound and outbound freight management, cross-docking, business analytics, slotting management, and yard management are critical functions of WMS. Digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and digital twin, are transforming the WMS market by providing advanced capabilities like predictive maintenance and real-time inventory management.

FedEx and other logistics companies are investing in advanced WMS to streamline their operations and improve their competitive edge. The WMS market caters to various industries, including retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, and is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective warehouse management solutions. Software-as-a-Component (SaaS) and other on-demand models are gaining popularity, offering cost savings and ease of implementation for businesses.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The 3PL (third-party logistics) market in the e-commerce sector is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficient warehousing facilities among Small-scale Industries (SSMs) and retail sectors. On-premise Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) continue to be popular choices for businesses seeking control over their operations. However, the adoption of digital technologies, such as automation, RFID technology, and smart devices like smart tablets, mobile phones, and handheld devices, is transforming the WMS market.

Cloud-based solutions are also gaining traction due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Economies of scale and improved product delivery speed are key benefits of implementing advanced WMS software. Digital technologies are streamlining logistics processes, reducing lead times, and enhancing overall supply chain efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) market refers to the software solutions designed to optimize and automate the management of warehouse and inventory operations. These systems enable real-time tracking of stock levels, automation of order processing, and efficient management of warehouse space. They also facilitate integration with transportation management systems and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions.

WMS can help reduce labor costs, minimize errors, and improve overall supply chain efficiency. Key features include receiving and putaway, order picking and packing, inventory management, and reporting and analytics. WMS can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud, and are suitable for various industries such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and logistics.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Component

Software



Services

Deployment

Cloud



On Premise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio