Warehouse Management Systems Market to be Worth US$4,658.0 Million by 2025 | Adoption of Cloud to Spur Demand; Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global warehouse management systems (WMS) market boasts of a healthy growth curve in coming years, say analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR). Featuring several large-and small-scale vendors, the global warehouse management systems market has a highly competitive business landscape. With the growing proliferation of e-commerce, the vendors in the warehouse management systems market are likely to see high demand for their products from novel consumers. There is a notable shift in the profiles and companies opting for WMS, which is fostering urgency in the market.

Prominent vendors in the global warehouse management systems market are investing in expediting their e-commerce fulfillment response times and operational efficiency. This further pushes vendors to opt for integrating automation in their processes. This is expected to be leading strategy adopted by vendors in the global warehouse management systems market in coming years.

Key players in the global warehouse management systems market include Made4net LLC, JDA Software Group, Inc., Synergy Logistics Ltd., HighJump Software, and LogFire Inc.

Globally, the warehouse management systems (WMS) market is prognosticated to rise at a 14.1% CAGR over the forecast period 2017 to 2025. By 2025-end, the market is estimated to be worth US$4,658.0 mn.

Among the different services types, the maintenance segment is anticipated to generate highest demand over the forecast period. This could be accounted to the perpetual need for monitor and control of complicated warehouse distribution and activities.

Geographically, the global warehouse management systems market is predicted to witness highest growth potential in Asia Pacific. The rapid growth of the software sector is accounted to be a key reason for the swift adoption of WMS in the region.

Healthcare to Generate High Demand in WMS Market

DHL's European Health Center in Cherwell is the biggest logistics user shared center in the UK. It offers the management schemes for health care warehouses. OBS Logistics operates its system, and its services include stock management for various pharmaceutical products regulated by temperature, diagnostic reactives and medical equipment.

This is key example of the rapid adoption of WMS in healthcare applications. The dire need for managing the mounting number of medical and pharma supplies, the high adoption rate and digitization of hospitals and pharmacies, coupled with the unmet needs of the healthcare sector are expected to fuel the global warehouse management systems market to a great extent.

Adoption of Cloud to Emerge as Key Trend in Warehouse Management Systems Market

Less capital investments and more flexibility are sought by smaller businesses and other businesses. In the forecast period, the on-demand delivery of the supply chain is anticipated to obtain more market shares in the global warehouse management systems market. One of the first businesses to encourage this model was SmartTurn, the WMS provider. Several providers have supplied their software as a marketing service. The third-party provider, who is outsourced by WMS suppliers, can provide warehouse management as a service. The software is provided with a cloud-based computer system. The externalization of this third party software or service enables customers to focus on their key company activities.

Further, the adoption of cloud based services is expected to expedite the adoption of warehouse management systems. Being a key technology, the adoption of cloud ware is likely to be leverage by vendors in the global warehouse management systems market in coming year. This is further expected to amplify sales in the market.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled, "Warehouse Management Systems Market (Component - Software (On-premise and Cloud) and Services (Consulting, System Integration, and Operations and Maintenance); Application - Retail, Electronics, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, 3PL, Books & Publishing, and Home Improvement) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Global warehouse management systems market has been segmented based on:

Component

Software

On-premise



Labor Management Systems





Analytics and Optimization





Other (3PL Billing, and Yard Management)





Cloud



Labor Management Systems





Analytics and Optimization





Other (3PL Billing, and Yard Management





Services



Consulting





System Integration





Operations and Maintenance

Application

Retail (Apparel, Department & General Merchandise)

Electronics

Grocery/Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

3PL

Others (Books & Publishing, Home Improvement)

