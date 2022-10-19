Warehouse Management Systems Market to grow by USD 1.78 Bn, 33% of the growth will originate from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the warehouse management systems market projects growth of USD 1.78 bn, registering a CAGR of 10.41% from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Warehouse Management Systems Market 2022-2026

The Deployment segment will generate maximum revenue in the warehouse management systems market. In terms of geography, Europe will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the growth of advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of government organizations such as Medicaid, which provide medical aid to people with limited income and financial resources. Request Free Sample Report.

Warehouse Management Systems Market: Major Growth Drivers

The warehouse management systems market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Growth of the e-commerce industry

Growing need for efficient forecasting models

The emergence of omnichannel distribution network

One of the primary warehouse management systems (WMS) industry trends driving the expansion of the market is the globalization of supply chain networks. Companies are investigating sites to distribute software quickly and are seeking for expedited solutions to cut their transport time. More regional warehouses will likely be established than centralized warehouse hubs, according to expectations. Throughout the predicted period, it is anticipated that this shift will gain strength. Thus, there will be an increase in demand for WMS as more regional distribution centers and warehouses go up, which would favorably impact the market throughout the projection period. Buy Sample Report.

Warehouse Management Systems Market: Key Vendor Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

3PL Central LLC: The company manufactures branded generic pharmaceuticals for established and emerging markets.

The company manufactures branded generic pharmaceuticals for established and emerging markets. Cantaloupe Inc: The company provides application-focused solutions that include instruments and software to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products.

The company provides application-focused solutions that include instruments and software to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products. Daifuku Co. Ltd.: The company offers an extensive range of products such as laboratory testing, near-patient testing, blood glucose monitoring, oral care, veterinary, and immunodiagnostic products.

The company offers an extensive range of products such as laboratory testing, near-patient testing, blood glucose monitoring, oral care, veterinary, and immunodiagnostic products. Datapel Systems: The company offers human genetics research, diagnostics, imaging platform, and clinical testing.

The company offers human genetics research, diagnostics, imaging platform, and clinical testing. Epicor Software Corp.: The company offers a range of products under the head of the immunoassay, microbiology, molecular diagnosis, performance management, and lab automation.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Warehouse Management Systems Market: Geographical Analysis

The rise of the regional e-commerce sector, the presence of multinational corporations with global warehousing and distribution operations, and significant advancements in third-party logistics (3PL) networks are all contributing to the WMS market's expansion in North America. The warehouse management machine market is being significantly impacted by the fundamentals of distribution and warehousing in North America, where the supply chain sector is undergoing a significant transition.

Thus, there is a huge need for WMS as a result of the growing distribution and warehousing networks. Microsoft vendors are becoming able to offer sophisticated WMS. The adoption of WMS is benefiting from this. As a result, it is anticipated that the WMS market would increase consistently in the area over the course of the projection year. Get a Free Sample Report.

Reasons to Buy Warehouse Management Systems Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist warehouse management systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the warehouse management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the warehouse management systems market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

Related Reports

Master Data Management Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the master data management (MDM) solutions market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Advanced Distribution Management System Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the advanced distribution management system market segmentation by component (software, analytics, and services) and geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Warehouse Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3PL Central LLC, Cantaloupe Inc, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Datapel Systems, E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Epicor Software Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Mantis Informatics S.A, Oracle Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PTC Inc., Reply Spa, SAP SE, Softeon, Tecsys Inc., and Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 E2open Parent Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 89: E2open Parent Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: E2open Parent Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: E2open Parent Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Epicor Software Corp.

Exhibit 92: Epicor Software Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Epicor Software Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Epicor Software Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 95: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 99: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Manhattan Associates Inc.

Exhibit 103: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 108: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 113: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Reply Spa

Exhibit 118: Reply Spa - Overview



Exhibit 119: Reply Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Reply Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Reply Spa - Segment focus

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 122: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 123: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 124: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 125: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 Tecsys Inc.

Exhibit 127: Tecsys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Tecsys Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Tecsys Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Tecsys Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio