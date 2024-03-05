Warehouse On Wheels Continues Expansion With Canadian Acquisition

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse on Wheels ("WOW"), formerly known as American Trailer Rental Group, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point"), and a leading provider of mobile storage solutions is pleased to announce the acquisition of the storage trailer rental operations of BenLea Leasing Inc. ("BenLea"), a Cambridge, Ontario-based provider of trailer rental solutions to manufacturing, distribution, and 3PL customers.

The move plays into WOW's aggressive growth strategy and capabilities to service customers across the greater Toronto area.

The addition of BenLea represents WOW's twenty-first acquisition, alongside two greenfield expansion locations since partnering with Wind Point.

"We are extremely grateful to the Bennett family for trusting us with continuing the legacy they have built at BenLea," stated Jonathan Brooks, CEO of WOW. "Their tremendous customer service and high-quality fleet align perfectly with our customer intimate value proposition. Along with our partners at Wind Point, we continue to execute our growth strategy of building the leading mobile storage services provider. BenLea strengthens our ability to serve the world's top manufacturers and distributors across a multitude of industries and geographies from the first mile to second to last mile."

Established in 1976 and based in Cambridge, Ontario, BenLea is a provider of trailer rentals and a full-service maintenance program. BenLea's trailer rental business joins WOW, which specializes in solving business needs in a multitude of industries by providing storage, cartage, and over-the-road trailers.

James Bennett, Owner, and CEO of BenLea noted "We're excited to partner with Warehouse-on-Wheels. They have a reputation for an exceptional level of customer service which continues the reputation that we've built at BenLea for the past 48 years."

Konrad Salaber, Managing Director at Wind Point, remarked, "BenLea represents another strategic acquisition for WOW, further enhancing its market leadership position in the Greater Toronto Area. We look forward to continue supporting the combined business."

WOW is seeking strategic acquisition opportunities, with a focus on leading storage and cartage trailer providers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

About WOW

Warehouse on Wheels, formerly known as American Trailer Rental Group, is a mobile storage solutions provider specializing in solving business needs in a multitude of industries by providing storage, cartage, and over-the-road trailers. WOW strives to simplify customers' supply chains by providing high-quality solutions for a diverse client base, from the first mile to last mile of their supply chain. WOW's core values include doing the right thing and having a can-do attitude.

In 2017, WOW started with two locations in Evansville, Indiana and Memphis, Tennessee with approximately 5,400 units. Since then, WOW has expanded to more than 36 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada and has grown their asset base to over 41,000 units. The current team has overseen and integrated 26 acquisitions and launched ten greenfield locations.

Additional information about WOW is available at www.wowtrailers.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. The firm focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. Founded in 1984, Wind Point is one of the oldest private equity firms in Chicago and an early adopter in developing a partnership model to align with top operating talent in private equity investments. Today, the firm's Executive Advisor Partner ("EAP") network is comprised of more than 40 high-caliber executives who are closely aligned with Wind Point and contribute across all aspects of the firm's investment process.

Wind Point targets investments in the business services, consumer products and industrial products industries. Since inception, Wind Point has deployed ten private equity buyout funds in partnership with leading institutional investors around the world, including public pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, fund of funds and family offices.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

