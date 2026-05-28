Warehouse on Wheels launches a free calculator that answers the question every operations manager is afraid to ask

Stop Paying Rent to Store Your Own Stuff.

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How much is your warehouse lease actually costing you? Warehouse on Wheels (WOW) built a free online calculator to find out — and the answer might be uncomfortable.

Available now under the Resources section at warehouseonwheels.com, the WOW Savings Calculator gives operations managers, CFOs, and procurement teams an instant, personalized cost comparison between traditional warehouse leases and mobile storage trailers. No sales call. No demo request. Just your numbers, in under two minutes.

"Businesses have been locked into long-term leases for decades without ever questioning the cost," said John Brooks, CEO of Warehouse on Wheels. "This calculator changes that conversation in seconds."

The tool is built for decision-makers facing lease renewals, seasonal demand spikes, or expansion planning — moments when the status quo gets expensive fast. Users input their current storage footprint and costs, and the calculator does the rest.

Mobile storage trailers eliminate the per-square-foot overhead, long-term commitments, and geographic limitations of traditional industrial space. WOW delivers them on-site, scaled to demand, when and where businesses need them.

The calculator is free. The savings are real.

Run the numbers: warehouseonwheels.com/savings-calculator/

About Warehouse on Wheels Warehouse on Wheels delivers flexible, mobile storage solutions that put businesses in control of their space — and their spending. No leases. No waste. Just storage that moves with you.

SOURCE Warehouse On Wheels