Warehouse on Wheels Ranked on Cincinnati Business Courier Fastest-Growing Companies in 2024

FORT MITCHELL, Ky., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse on Wheels (WOW) has been ranked on the 2024 Cincinnati Business Courier Fast 55 list. The privately owned companies that made this year's list were determined by companies that saw the largest growth in revenue from 2021 to 2023.

Companies were recognized at an awards program on May 21, 2024.The rankings by revenue growth were unveiled in print and online on May 24th, 2024. Companies had to meet the following requirements based on location, ownership type, and revenue:

- Be headquartered in the 15-county, three-state Greater Cincinnati region

- Have at least a full three-calendar year operating history

- Be independent, for-profit and privately held

- Have an average of at least $1 million in sales for the three most recent years, with no year less than $200,000.

- Agree to have annual revenue figures published in the Fast 55 special section in the Cincinnati Business Courier

"Thanks to the efforts of our entire team we have achieved our award-winning growth. Every aspect of our collective success is rooted in the commitment we live every day in service to each other, our customers and the communities in which we live," said Jonathan Brooks, WOW's CEO.

About WOW

Warehouse on Wheels, also known as WOW, is a family of companies specializing in solving business needs in a multitude of industries by providing storage, cartage, and over the road trailers. We provide solutions to our customers from the first mile to the second-to-last mile of their supply chain, and our purpose is to make our customer's lives easier. Our core values include doing the right thing and having a can-do attitude.

