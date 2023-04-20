Warehouse Racking Market size to grow by USD 1,951.6 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand for storage and warehousing to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The warehouse racking market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,951.6 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.98% from 2022 to 2027. APAC is estimated to account for 68% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China is a major contributor to sales and is the largest market for warehouse racks in the region. The increasing demand for storage racks from automotive, food and beverage, retail, and other end-users in developing countries such as China and India is notably driving the regional market. The demand for automobiles, electronic and electrical equipment, and other goods that require warehouses for storage is accelerated by the rising disposable income. Such factors will increase market growth in this region during the forecast period. For comprehensive analysis on the market size of historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

Warehouse Racking Market - Vendor Landscape

The warehouse racking market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with each other and are trying to get higher market shares. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products.

Company Profiles

The warehouse racking market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including AK Material Handling Systems, AR Racking SAU, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., DMW and H, FIVES SAS, FlexLink Holding AB, Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Gonvarri Material Handling AS, Honeywell International Inc., Interroll Holding AG, Jungheinrich AG, Kardex AG, KION GROUP AG, Mecalux SA, Murata Machinery Ltd., Russell Industries Inc., Saar Lagertechnik GmbH, The Invicta Group, and Toyota Industries Corp.

Warehouse Racking Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as changing consumer preferences, convenience in consumption, and the increasing demand for storage and warehousing. However, the increasing competition among vendors in the market is hindering market growth.

Storage and warehousing are important secondary activities for companies, as storing finished goods adds to a company`s operating costs. They create value by ensuring product availability in the market. Due to this, companies are increasingly outsourcing warehousing and storage to logistics service providers. Logistics partners provide warehousing solutions for incoming raw materials and outgoing finished goods, which include specially designed shelves and racks, inventory control software, and specialized material handling equipment, as well as the ability to order raw materials and components and ship goods on behalf of their customers.

A major challenge for the growth of the warehouse racking market is the increasing competition among vendors in the market. The market is dynamic due to the presence of multiple regional and international vendors competing based on parameters such as new acquisitions, expansions, marketing, and promotional campaigns. There are intense competition and price wars because of the presence of a large number of vendors. Hence, such price wars are likely to erode profit margins and lead to the exit of smaller companies from the market, which will be a significant challenge for the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The rising demand for retail space will opportunities for the market players to grow. The global retail market continues to grow because of strong economic growth and urbanization, which leads to the growing retail space across the globe, which, in turn, raises the demand for the market. E-commerce is becoming a popular medium for consumers to purchase consumer goods. This creates a huge demand for warehousing. Shopping convenience is also one of the many factors that are popularizing online channels among consumers. Hence, such factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Warehouse Racking Market - Market Segmentation

This warehouse racking market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive industry, food and beverage industry, retail industry, electrical and electronics, and others), product (selective pallets, push back, drive-in, pallet flow, and cantilever and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the automotive industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the rising passenger car and commercial vehicle segment, improving living standards and economic conditions, as well as increasing disposable income. Materials are processed and moved as parts arrive, stored, and finally used on the assembly line in the automotive industry. Hence, such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Warehouse Racking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1951.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AK Material Handling Systems, AR Racking SAU, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., DMW and H, FIVES SAS, FlexLink Holding AB, Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Gonvarri Material Handling AS, Honeywell International Inc., Interroll Holding AG, Jungheinrich AG, Kardex AG, KION GROUP AG, Mecalux SA, Murata Machinery Ltd., Russell Industries Inc., Saar Lagertechnik GmbH, The Invicta Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

