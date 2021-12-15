Warehouse Robotics Market size worth $ 9.1 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 14.0% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

NEW JERSEY, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Warehouse Robotics Market" By Product (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots), By Payload Capacity (Below 10 kg, 11 kg to 80 kg), By Software (Warehouse Management System, Warehouse Control System), By Application (E-commerce, Automotive), By Function (Transportation, Packaging), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Warehouse Robotics Market size was valued at USD 3.97 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.0 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market Overview

Warehouse robots are no longer nice-to-have accessories for efficient warehouse operations, thanks to their ability to increase productivity, accuracy, and operational efficiency. All warehouse automation adds value to warehousing operations by automating menial, repetitive tasks, allowing human workers to focus on more complex tasks. Robots are increasingly becoming a fundamental aspect of warehouses. Some types of robots used in warehouses include Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), Aerial Drones, Automated Guided Vehicles, and Automated Storage and Retrieval systems (AS and RS). The expansion of the retail industry from brick-and-mortar stores to online service providers has made warehouse management more challenging as the number of deliveries has increased exponentially.

Currently, the logistic industry, as a result of the e-commerce revolution, faces a shortage of labor, while the need for more rapid parcel shipments that too with a huge variety of different packing is on a rise. The use of robots in logistics is still at a nascent stage and yet to make any significant impact, however, it is a real option to combat the challenge of labor availability in the industry. According to the International Federation of Robotics, World Robotics 2018 Service Robots report, in 2017, logistics robots experienced robust growth with 69,000 units installed, a 162% increase over 2016. The figure below illustrates the market value for the use of service robots in the logistics sector. It is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2023.

Amazon and several other retailers are operating robots behind the scenes to help with inventory management. In 2012, Amazon started using robotics, with the acquisition of a robotics company called Kiva Systems, since renamed as Amazon Robotics. As of now, Amazon has over 200,000 mobile robots working inside its warehouse network. This robot army has helped the company provide speedy deliveries to Amazon Prime customers. Amazon also admitted that its operating costs have been reduced by 20% after beginning to utilize robotics in their warehouses.

Key Developments

In February 2020 , ABB Limited and Covariant announced a partnership to bring AI-enabled robotics solutions to market, beginning with a fully autonomous warehouse order fulfillment solution. The partnership brings the two companies together with a common vision for AI-enabled robotics, where intelligent robots work alongside humans in dynamic environments, collectively learning and improving with each task completed.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ABB, Honeywell, KUKA AG, OMRON Corporation, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATIONS, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Bastian Solutions, Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic, KNAPP AG.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Warehouse Robotics Market On the basis of Product, Payload Capacity, Software, Application, Function, and Geography.

Warehouse Robotics Market, By Product

Mobile Robots



Articulated Robots



Cylindrical Robots



SCARA Robots



Parallel Robots



Cartesian Robots

Warehouse Robotics Market, By Payload Capacity

Below 10 kg



11 kg to 80 kg



81 kg to 400 kg



401 kg to 900 kg



Above 900 kg

Warehouse Robotics Market, By Software

Warehouse Management System



Warehouse Control System



Warehouse Execution System

Warehouse Robotics Market, By Application

E-commerce



Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Food & Beverage



Healthcare



Others

Warehouse Robotics Market, By Function

Pick & Place



Palletizing & De-palletizing



Transportation



Packaging

Warehouse Robotics Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

