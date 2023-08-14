Warehouse Robotics Revolutionize Contract Logistics: E-commerce Boom Drives Technology Adoption

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contract Logistics Industry 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Inflation, increased competition and strained warehousing space creates increasingly challenging environment for contract logistics providers.

The last 12 months has brought an increasingly challenging operating environment for contract logistics providers. High inflation, softened demand, increased competition and strained warehousing space has created a potent mix of industry challenges.

Global Contract Logistics 2023, examines current and future market trends and breaks down the publisher's brand new market size, forecast and segmentation data for 2022, 2023 through to 2027. The report also examines the publisher's State of the Logistics survey results and provides competitive analysis and Top 10 rankings.

This report contains:

2022 market sizes, and forecasts for 2023 through to 2027, split by region, country and market segment

Contract logistics trend analysis, including supply and demand factors, supply chain disruption, innovation, M&A activity, vertical sector influences and economic activity

Analysis of the publisher's State of the Contract Logistics Market Survey results

Competitive analysis

In depth company profiles

Top 10 rankings

Key Findings:

In 2022 the market grew by just 2.9% y-o-y

The publisher projects the market will exhibit a slightly quicker pace of growth in 2023, growing by 3.8% y-o-y

2023 growth will be driven by Asia Pacific , which is forecast to grow 7.8%

, which is forecast to grow 7.8% Out to 2027, the market will grow at a CAGR of 4.1%

90% of survey respondents are currently experiencing increased pressure on margins

The main factor driving increased margin pressure is increasing costs

DHL Supply Chain has continued to maintain its place as the global market leader in contract logistics

Warehouse robotics are a popular choice among providers, driven by the flourishing e-commerce landscape

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Sizing

1.1 Overview

1.2 Supply and Demand

1.3 Global

1.4 Asia-Pacific

1.5 North America

1.6 Europe

1.7 Segmentation

1.7.1 Distribution

1.7.2 Warehousing

1.7.3 Value-Added Services

2. Market Trends

2.1 State of the Contract Logistics Market Survey: 2023

2.1.1 Sample Characteristics

2.1.2 Revenue Split

2.1.3 Margins

2.1.4 Challenges

2.1.5 E-Commerce

2.1.5.1 Outsourcing Trends

2.1.5.2 Challenges

2.2 Warehousing: State of the Market

2.2.1 Warehousing Availability and Cost of Space

2.2.1.1 North America

2.2.1.2 Europe

2.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

2.2.2 Cost of Labour

2.2.2.1 North America

2.2.2.2 Europe

2.2.2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3 M&A in the Contract Logistics Market: 2023

2.3.1 GXO

2.3.2 Ryder

2.3.3 DHL

2.3.4 CMA CGM

2.3.5 Maersk

2.3.6 Geodis

2.3.7 Outlook

2.4 Robotics and Automation in the Warehouse

2.4.2 Factors Affecting Warehouse Automation in 2023 and Beyond

2.4.3 Up-And-Coming Warehouse Technology

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Market Positioning of Contract Logistics Companies

3.1.1 Vertical Sectors Served

3.1.2 Geographic Coverage

3.1.3 Profit Margins

3.1.4 Comparison of Value-Added Services

3.1.5 Comparison of Global Warehousing Space

3.1.6 Comparison of Technology and Robotics Solutions Employed by Contract Logistics Providers

3.1.7 Comparison of Sustainability Targets

3.2 Top 10

4. Companies Profiled

GXO

Ryder

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

DSV

Geodis

DHL

Nippon Express

Logisteed

LX Pantos

Rhenus

Ceva

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w84hw7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets