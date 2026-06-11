Warehouse Robotics Software Market worth $4.47 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the warehouse robotics software market is projected to reach USD 4.47 billion by 2031 from USD 2.45 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5%.

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Warehouse Robotics Software Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 2.45 billion

USD 2.45 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.47 billion

USD 4.47 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 10.5%

Warehouse Robotics Software Market Trends & Insights:

Warehouse robotics software encompasses fleet management and orchestration platforms, AI-powered picking optimization engines, warehouse execution systems (WES), autonomous navigation and SLAM software, multi-agent coordination engines, simulation and digital twin tools, RaaS subscription platforms, and WMS integration middleware for controlling and optimizing robotic operations in warehouse environments.

By Software type, fleet management & orchestration holds largest share. AI-powered picking optimization is fastest-growing using ML for dynamic task assignment and path optimization.

By Deployment, Cloud/SaaS dominates driven by multi-site visibility and reduced IT overhead. RaaS models making automation accessible to mid-market operators.

By Robot type, AMR software holds the largest share. Sortation and AS/RS software growing rapidly. Multi-robot interoperability is an emerging requirement.

By End user, E-commerce & retail fulfillment holds largest share. 3PL is fastest-growing deploying multi-client automation platforms.

By region, Asia Pacific dominates installations (China 44% spike in 2024). North America holds 25.1% share. US projected to reach USD 3.1B total warehouse robotics by 2030.

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The warehouse robotics software market is experiencing significant growth due to the rapid expansion of e-commerce, increasing warehouse automation, and rising demand for operational efficiency across supply chains. The surge in online shopping has created pressure on warehouses to process larger order volumes while ensuring faster and more accurate deliveries. This has accelerated the adoption of robotics software for inventory management, order picking, sorting, and material handling operations.

Labor shortages and rising labor costs are another major growth driver. Warehouse operators are increasingly deploying robotics software to optimize workforce utilization, reduce dependency on manual labor, and maintain productivity during peak demand periods. Additionally, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), computer vision, and cloud computing have enhanced the capabilities of warehouse robotics software, enabling real-time decision-making, predictive analytics, route optimization, and autonomous robot coordination.

The growing adoption of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), robotic picking systems, and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) is further driving demand for sophisticated software platforms that can manage and orchestrate complex robotic fleets. Furthermore, increasing investments in smart warehouses and Industry 4.0 initiatives are encouraging enterprises to integrate robotics software with warehouse management systems (WMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and supply chain management platforms. These integrations improve inventory visibility, operational flexibility, scalability, and overall warehouse performance, supporting continued market growth.

Based on software type, AI-powered picking optimization is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the warehouse robotics software market.

The growth is driven by increasing demand for faster order fulfillment, higher warehouse throughput, and improved inventory accuracy, particularly in e-commerce, retail, and third-party logistics (3PL) facilities. AI-powered picking optimization software leverages machine learning, computer vision, and real-time analytics to determine the most efficient picking routes, dynamically allocate tasks to robots and workers, and reduce travel time within warehouses. These capabilities enhance operational efficiency, minimize labor dependency, lower fulfillment costs, and improve order accuracy. As warehouses increasingly adopt autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and intelligent automation systems, demand for AI-driven picking optimization solutions continues to accelerate.

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Asia Pacific to lead installations in the said market

Asia Pacific dominates installations with China recording a 44% spike in new warehouse robot installations in 2024. Asia Pacific is expected to lead warehouse robotics software installations during the forecast period, driven by the region's strong manufacturing base, rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, and increasing investments in warehouse automation. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing significant adoption of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and AI-enabled warehouse management solutions. The presence of major manufacturing and logistics hubs, coupled with rising labor costs and growing demand for faster order fulfillment, is accelerating automation initiatives. Additionally, government support for smart manufacturing and digital transformation programs is encouraging enterprises to deploy advanced warehouse robotics software, strengthening Asia Pacific's leadership in global installations.

North America to hold the largest software revenue share

North America holds the largest software revenue share at 25.1% with the US projected to reach USD 3.1 billion in total warehouse robotics by 2030. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the warehouse robotics software industry during the forecast period, supported by the early adoption of automation technologies, strong presence of leading technology providers, and widespread deployment of advanced warehouse infrastructure. The region has witnessed significant investments in robotic fulfillment centers, AI-driven warehouse management systems, and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), particularly across the e-commerce, retail, logistics, and manufacturing sectors. The growing need for faster order processing, labor optimization, and real-time inventory visibility continues to drive software adoption. Additionally, increasing integration of robotics software with cloud platforms, artificial intelligence, and data analytics solutions is further strengthening market growth across North America.

Key players include in warehouse robotics software companies are Symbotic (US), Locus Robotics (US), 6 River Systems (US), Zebra Technologies (US), GreyOrange (US), Geek+ (China), Berkshire Grey (US), Dematic (Germany), Fetch Robotics (US), and inVia Robotics (US).

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