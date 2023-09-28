Warehouse Services Inc. to Acquire Sky Transportation Services

News provided by

Wofford Advisors

28 Sep, 2023, 10:20 ET

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse Services Inc. ("WSI"), a privately held nationwide 3PL, offering warehousing, transportation and value-added logistics services, announced it has acquired privately held El Paso, TX based Sky Trans Group Holdings, LLC ("Sky Transportation Services"). Sky Transportation Services is a regional truckload carrier focused 100% on dry-van freight movements principally in the Southwestern US, including cross-border trade between the US and Mexico.

The deal is expected to add over $60 million in annual revenue to WSI in 2023 and will enhance WSI's US to Mexico cross-border capabilities.

"Sky is a great extension of our geographic footprint," said Barry Cox, President of WSI. "The company provides greater density for us in key markets and very importantly it provides a meaningful expansion of capabilities across the border, which will enable us to better meet the needs of our customers. The acquisition also adds depth to our management bench."

"This is a great day for Sky's customers and employees," said Albert Luna, CEO and Founder of Sky Transportation Services, who will remain in the leadership role post-acquisition. "WSI and Sky have very similar cultures – where safety and customer satisfaction are pivotal to our value proposition. The enhanced set of services and scale that WSI provides will rapidly accelerate our strategic objectives."

Wofford Advisors LLC served as WSI's strategic advisor for the deal and Farmer Scott Ozete Robinson & Schmitt, LLP acted as legal counsel. FV Advisory Group served as financial advisor to Sky Transportation Services and Rhoades McKee PC acted as legal advisor.

About Warehouse Services Inc.

Warehouse Services Inc. is a privately held warehouse services and transportation company and third-party logistics provider with corporate headquarters in Piedmont, South Carolina. It has been in business since 1986 and has averaged 16% growth since its inception. The company operates in 19 states and Canada, manages more than 20 million square feet and employs over 4,000 employees.
www.warehouseservices.com

Media Contacts
Caroline Reyes
+1-650-867-3420
[email protected]

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Wofford Advisors

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.