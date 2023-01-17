Warehousing and distribution logistics market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global warehousing and distribution logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 72.96 billion from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 49%. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global warehousing and distribution logistics market - Five Forces

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market 2023-2027

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global warehousing and distribution logistics market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global warehousing and distribution logistics market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the business segment (warehousing, distribution logistics, and value-added services), and end-user (healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, telecommunication, and others).

The market share growth by the warehousing segment will be significant during the forecast period. For the majority of business types that deal in tangible goods, warehousing is a crucial link in the supply chain. It may be a consumer business holding a product before it is eventually sold to a retail customer, or it may be a B2B company holding a product before it is ultimately sold to a business customer. Service providers are focusing on capacity planning, receiving incoming shipments, tracking inventory better, developing new methods of storing goods, and managing the market environment by rearranging the current inventory. The growing involvement of warehousing with e-commerce is also pushing the growth of the market. Hence, the innovation and new initiatives being taken along with e-commerce coming into existence are the factors that are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global warehousing and distribution logistics market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing regional e-commerce industry will increase the demand for multi-story warehouses. This is because e-commerce generally requires warehousing facilities such as distribution centers near cities to facilitate faster delivery. This will boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Global warehousing and distribution logistics market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The flourishing e-commerce industry is notably driving the market growth.

The most important factors boosting the growth of the warehousing and distribution logistics market are the increase in demand for warehousing and distribution logistics in e-commerce, increased demand for cold storage, and the emergence of last-mile deliveries along with the automation of logistics.

Additionally, the global market is expected to grow as freight forwarding services become more common in some developing countries. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Service providers utilizing IT potentials is an emerging trend in the market.

The introduction of effective information technology has been an important trend in the warehouse and distribution logistics system. The industry was encouraged by the continuous decrease in technology prices and the increasing concentration of IT potential among transport and logistics stakeholders.

Companies have increased the use of IT to provide customers and businesses with real-time technology that updates the status of the warehouse and distribution logistics operations of the system.

Therefore, trends in IT adoption can propel the focused market to positive growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Redundant procedures and cost-saving are major challenges impeding the market.

A product is handled more than once owing to the nature of the storage process by the warehouse workers. Having warehouse workers pass the same ticket through multiple hands is a significantly wasteful process.

Although sometimes necessary, such unnecessary procedures take time and increase labor costs.

Transportation costs make up a significant portion of all logistics costs. Rising fuel prices, which account for most of the increase in transportation costs, are a major concern for logistics companies around the world.

In connection with the increase in the price of fuel, customers practically ask for an additional surcharge, which also affects turnover and profit when fuel prices fall. These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this warehousing and distribution logistics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the warehousing and distribution logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the warehousing and distribution logistics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the warehousing and distribution logistics market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of warehousing and distribution logistics market vendors

The chemical logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 53.66 billion. The growth of the chemical industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of operations and capital-intensive business may impede the market growth.

The pharmaceutical warehousing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 15,751.86 million. The rise in demand for outsourcing pharmaceutical warehousing services is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of efficient logistics support in emerging economies may impede the market growth.

Warehousing And Distribution Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 72.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, CEVA Logistics AG, CWT Pte. Ltd., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., GEODIS SA, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, NFI Industries, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, Ryder System Inc, Singapore Post Ltd., Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad, WHA Corp. PCL, XPO Logistics Inc., YCH Group, and Gemadept Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Business Segment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global warehousing and distribution logistics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global warehousing and distribution logistics market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Business segment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Business segment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Business Segment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Market Segmentation by Business Segment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Market Segmentation by Business Segment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

6.3 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Distribution logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Distribution logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Distribution logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Distribution logistics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Distribution logistics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Value added services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Value added services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Value added services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Value added services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Value added services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Exhibit 124: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Overview



Exhibit 125: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Key news



Exhibit 127: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Segment focus

12.4 CEVA Logistics AG

Exhibit 129: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: CEVA Logistics AG - Key news



Exhibit 132: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus

12.5 CWT Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: CWT Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: CWT Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: CWT Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 DB Schenker

Exhibit 137: DB Schenker - Overview



Exhibit 138: DB Schenker - Business segments



Exhibit 139: DB Schenker - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: DB Schenker - Segment focus

12.7 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 141: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Deutsche Post AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 144: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

12.8 Gemadept Corp.

Exhibit 145: Gemadept Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Gemadept Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Gemadept Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 GEODIS SA

Exhibit 148: GEODIS SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: GEODIS SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: GEODIS SA - Key offerings

12.10 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Exhibit 156: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Overview



Exhibit 157: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Segment focus

12.12 NFI Industries

Exhibit 160: NFI Industries - Overview



Exhibit 161: NFI Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: NFI Industries - Key offerings

12.13 Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP

Exhibit 163: Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP - Overview



Exhibit 164: Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP - Key offerings

12.14 Singapore Post Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Singapore Post Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Singapore Post Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Singapore Post Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Singapore Post Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad

Exhibit 170: Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 171: Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad - Key offerings

12.16 WHA Corp. PCL

Exhibit 173: WHA Corp. PCL - Overview



Exhibit 174: WHA Corp. PCL - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: WHA Corp. PCL - Key offerings

12.17 YCH Group

Exhibit 176: YCH Group - Overview



Exhibit 177: YCH Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: YCH Group - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

