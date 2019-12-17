Warehousing Productivity Improvements in the Food Industry Lead to Recognition for Innovative Software Provider

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optricity, best known for its advanced slotting optimization software OptiSlot DC™ (OptiSlot) has been highlighted for delivering beneficial software solutions for warehousing in the food industry. Each year, Food Logistics Magazine accepts nominations for innovative supply chain technology solutions that are helping shape the industry and, after reviewing numerous nominations, designates the top 100 projects paving the way. Optricity's solutions, which continue to evolve as the needs and expectations of the industry change, have been named in the top 100 for 10 consecutive years.

A distinguishing factor of Optricity's involvement to serving the food industry is the dedication to sharing knowledge, techniques and strategies that support companies in delivering high-quality products, while also keeping warehousing operations costs low. Recently, at the International Foodservice Distributors Association's (IFDA's) Distribution Solutions Conference, Optricity's Vice President of Market and Client Relations Lindsay Olla presented a session with Tyler Orr, Operations Strategic Project Manager at Reinhart Foodservice, highlighting the benefits that can be achieved through various slotting optimization techniques. The presentation focused on slotting techniques that can be applied through using Optricity's OptiSlot slotting solution to reduce travel times and replenishments, build more structurally sound outbound pallets and improve overall productivity.

"Optricity is pleased to be recognized by Food Logistics Magazine for our efforts to provide a top technology to the best companies in the food industry," states Sheila Benny, Optricity President. "Our clients work tirelessly to run efficient operations and deliver the best products to their customers in order to serve and nourish their communities. Knowing that our software supports their warehousing efforts to work smarter, safer and more efficiently - at the end of the day, that's what matters and we know we are meeting our joint goals."

For more insight into Optricity's solutions for the food industry, check out the latest edition of Food Logistics Magazine, featuring an interview with President of Wood Fruitticher, Dave Wood III.

About Food Logistics Magazine

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About Optricity

Optricity creates and supports warehousing analysis, optimization and performance improvement software. To develop its solutions, including the highly acclaimed warehouse slotting application OptiSlot DC™, Optricity utilizes a blend of warehousing domain expertise, advanced mathematics and software engineering skills.

The Platform of planning solutions includes slotting, profiling, integration, simulation, @Ease Warehousing Technologies™ and the Moves Conductor™ for warehousing operations.

