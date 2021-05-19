Warehousing Services Market Size to Reach USD 242.91 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR 8.85% | SpendEdge
May 19, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehousing Services Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library. Which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.
The Warehousing Services market is poised to grow by USD 242.91 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8.85% during the forecast period.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
- Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
- Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.
Some of the Top Warehousing Services suppliers listed in this report:
This Warehousing Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- Deutsche Post AG
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- XPO Logistics Inc.
- FedEx Corp.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Ryder System Inc.
- DSV Panalpina A/S
- Penske Corp. Inc.
SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Related Reports on Logistics, Warehousing and Transportation Include:
- Courier Express and Parcel Services Procurement Report - Forecast and Analysis: The courier express and parcel services will grow at a CAGR of 6.55% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-7% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Automated Container Terminal Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global equipment finance spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
- Distribution Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report identifies Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Deutsche Post AG, and XPO Logistics Inc. among the top most important suppliers for distribution services procurement. Suppliers have moderate bargaining power in a market which is set to grow at 7.21%.
- Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Warehousing Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
