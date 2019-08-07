Warehowz Adds Stephen Schueler as Advisor

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehowz announces the addition of Stephen Schueler as an advisor to its leadership team. Schueler has extensive background in supply chain solutions and developing scale for companies looking to maximize efficiency in operations for global corporations.

Darrell Jervey, CEO of Warehowz, says, "We're excited at this addition to our advisory panel. Steve is a Fortune 50 business leader with extensive leadership and contacts covering supply chain optimization, technology and finance. As such, this represents a great opportunity for market insight and expertise as we scale the Warehowz brand."

Schueler is currently the CEO of Enerjen Capital . He advises for many in the supply chain sector, especially Solvoyo, a global supply chain analytics firm that works with some of the world's largest commercial goods producers. Prior to Warehowz, Schueler was Chief Commercial Officer at A.P. Moller – Maersk, the world's largest shipping logistics company, where he was responsible for its 374 global offices across 114 countries, a member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer for the Safmarine Shipping Line, and responsible for all Commercial Operations. Before A.P. Moller – Maersk, Schueler was the Global Head of Retail Sales and Marketing at Microsoft. He started his career at Procter & Gamble where he worked in Latin America, Asia and Europe before becoming the Global Head of Retail Operations.

"Steve has, in a very short time, added a level of analysis that allows us to develop our clients' networks while we meet their warehousing needs. Industrial space is necessary for growth, and, in meeting that demand, we allow them to expand beyond what is traditionally possible. Steve's expertise allows us to place that within a larger supply chain optimization," adds Warehowz CRO Jeff Corbett.

About Warehowz

Warehowz is a new to market supplier of on-demand warehouse and industrial space allowing Fortune 100 companies the opportunity to maximize efficiency in meeting short-term needs as well as fast-growing startups the ability to scale without long-term liability. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a technology platform that allows clients the ability to search otherwise unlisted space through its online warehouse market. Clients can also track inventory, communicate directly with warehouses, and facilitate financial transactions through a single portal.

