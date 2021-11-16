Warehowz Launches Direct-to-Consumer Solution

Warehowz launches a D2C solution to help retailers provide fast delivery while managing costs and maintaining control. Tweet this

Powered by Etail Solutions, Warehowz D2C equips both small and large brands with game-changing capabilities including:

Leveraging Warehowz's network of over 1,500 warehouses and 3PLs to quickly identify, qualify and contract with the right D2C warehouse partner

Viewing inventory across multiple warehouses and 3PLs

Connecting multiple sales channels including online retailers, marketplaces, shopping cart platforms and more

Optimizing every order by location, number of packages and carrier, enabling substantial savings in shipping expenses.

Warehowz D2C seamlessly integrates data from warehouse management systems (WMS), enterprise management systems (ERP) and more. Other solutions often require the removal of ingrained systems and the implementation of new and costly proprietary solutions. Brands can accelerate and grow D2C within weeks – instead of months – while dramatically reducing the cost to access this functionality.

"In today's economy, it's all about speed," added Jervey. "To effectively fill orders to the consumer's satisfaction, a retailer may need as many as 10 warehouse locations to reach them with 2-day delivery. Our D2C solution will help brands to maximize efficiencies by tapping into affordable, on-demand warehousing connecting them to the largest network of 3PLs and quality warehouses in all 50 states."

The D2C solution will continue to leverage Warehowz's easy and flexible process, including obtaining quotes on fulfillment projects within a few days, no hassle contracting and convenient payment between the seller and the 3PL.

