WareSpace Expands Los Angeles Footprint with $15.8M Santa Fe Springs Industrial Acquisition, Reaching 25 Locations Nationwide

Second Southern California acquisition reflects continued demand from small businesses for flexible small-bay industrial space in supply-constrained Los Angeles markets.

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WareSpace, a major operator of small-bay warehouse space, announced the acquisition of an 82,193-square-foot industrial property in Santa Fe Springs, California, for $15.8 million. This marks the company's second deal in the Greater LA area and its first entry into the highly supply-constrained Mid Counties submarket.

13711 Freeway Drive

The Santa Fe Springs addition is WareSpace's 25th location nationwide, building on the company's first Southern California deal in Orange County in December 2025 and its entry into the Seattle market in April 2026, as it continues to scale across major U.S. logistics hubs.

The Mid Counties is one of the most demand-rich industrial submarkets in the U.S., supported by logistics, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare—three of the fastest-growing drivers of small-bay demand. Even as broader industrial conditions have softened, flexible small-bay inventory remains limited with minimal new supply.

The 1965-vintage industrial building at 13711 Freeway Drive sits directly along Interstate 5 at the intersection with CA-91 and I-605, offering direct access to Los Angeles, Orange County, and the San Gabriel Valley. Originally targeted by a prior institutional owner for redevelopment, the property sat vacant. WareSpace will transform the property into a flexible warehouse campus serving more than 100 small businesses.

The project will include modern warehouse units ranging from 250–2,000 square feet, designed for logistics operators, trades businesses, residential service companies, e-commerce sellers, and other growing companies seeking small-bay space in one of Southern California's most active commercial corridors.

"Southern California is one of the most underserved regions for small businesses that need modern warehouse space," said Joseph Ely, co-founder and COO of WareSpace. "There's a lot of entrepreneurial activity across the area, and a strong concentration of people and businesses. This is one of the most population-dense sites we've pursued so far, which is why it made sense to us."

"Small businesses fuel the local economy, yet they've been priced out of the areas they helped build," said Levi Cohen, co-founder and CEO of WareSpace. "Every acquisition we make is about providing the right space and infrastructure for the entrepreneurs and mission-critical businesses who move these markets forward. When local businesses grow, the entire community wins."

WareSpace said the acquisition also reflects increasing institutional confidence in the co-warehousing and micro-bay sector as it gains traction, with additional transactions expected in 2026.

About WareSpace

WareSpace is a national real estate firm, specializing in the development of co-warehousing and small-bay industrial spaces between 250–2,000 SF. WareSpace creatively adapts and reconfigures dated industrial and challenged properties into thriving hubs that support the surrounding small business community. WareSpace ensures a high level of quality by offering all major service lines in-house, including acquisitions, development, construction, finance, and more.

Learn more at warespace.com.

Media Contact: Kimberly Cure, [email protected], 901-489-9438

SOURCE WareSpace