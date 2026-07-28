WareSpace Opens in Plano and Marks It With a Celebration of the City's Small Business Economy

The grand opening celebrates the transformation of a former chronically vacant retail property into a 174,500-square-foot business hub designed to support more than 160 growing companies.

PLANO, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WareSpace, a national provider of micro-bay warehouse space, will celebrate the grand opening of its Plano location with an open house on August 6, 2026, designed as a celebration of the small businesses that power the local economy. Rather than a ribbon cutting centered on the company, the event will spotlight the entrepreneurs, tradespeople, and product makers who have already moved into the new location, alongside the vendors and partners who serve the Plano business community.

700 East Plano Pkwy

The event will welcome elected officials, business leaders, community partners, brokers, entrepreneurs, and members of the media to celebrate the company's investment in Plano and the growing businesses that will call the facility home. Attendees can tour the building, meet the tenants operating out of WareSpace Plano, enjoy food and beverage from local Plano vendors, connect with vendors from other Dallas-Fort Worth WareSpace locations including Fort Worth, and take home one of nearly a dozen products made by WareSpace tenants at locations around the country.

The milestone marks the completion of the transformation of a 174,500-square-foot former retail property into a modern small business campus designed to serve more than 160 businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth region. The Plano location is WareSpace's fourth location in the DFW metroplex.

"The grand opening of WareSpace is an exciting opportunity for our business community," said Plano Mayor John B. Muns. "By giving small businesses a place to land, grow, and thrive, this facility is helping turn entrepreneurial dreams into lasting economic opportunity. We're proud to welcome this investment and the innovation it will inspire."

"We did not want this to be an event about WareSpace. We wanted it to be about the businesses inside it," said Levi Cohen, CEO of WareSpace. "Most of our tenants outgrew a garage or self storage unit, and a full industrial lease was too much building, too much commitment, and too much risk. Plano is already home to a remarkable community of small businesses. This Grand Opening is our chance to honor them and show them space that was designed for them"

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the newly completed facility, meet WareSpace members, connect with fellow business owners, and experience the company's all-inclusive warehouse model through a series of interactive exhibits and networking spaces. The event will feature local food and beverage vendors, business resource partners, live demonstrations, giveaways, and opportunities to learn how WareSpace supports growing businesses with flexible workspace, shared amenities, and a collaborative community.

WareSpace Plano offers private warehouse suites ranging from 200 to 2,000 square feet, featuring climate control, 24/7 secure access, loading docks, Wi-Fi, industrial racking, conference rooms, shared kitchens, lounge areas, and short lease terms with all-inclusive pricing. Designed for businesses that have outgrown the garage but don't need a traditional industrial lease, the facility provides entrepreneurs with professional workspace and shared amenities under one roof.

Event Details

WareSpace Plano Grand Opening

Date: August, 6 2026

Time: 4:00–7:00 p.m.

Ribbon Cutting: 4:30 p.m.

Location: WareSpace Plano, 700 E. Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75074

Members of the media are invited to attend. WareSpace executives, Plano Mayor John B. Muns, customers, and community partners will be available for interviews following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

About WareSpace

WareSpace is a national real estate firm, specializing in the development of co-warehousing and small-bay industrial spaces between 200 – 2000 SF. WareSpace creatively adapts and reconfigures dated industrial and challenged properties into thriving hubs that support the surrounding small business community. Operating with a vertically integrated structure, WareSpace is able to ensure a high level of quality by offering all major service lines in-house, including acquisitions, development, construction, finance, operations, marketing, and sales.

Learn more at warespace.com.

Contact:

Kimberly Cure

3032244258

[email protected]

SOURCE WareSpace