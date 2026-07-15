WareSpace Adds Five Properties to Growing National Platform Through First Portfolio-Level Acquisition

The deal marks WareSpace's largest acquisition to date and expands its footprint in four key markets as co-warehousing continues to attract institutional capital.

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WareSpace, a leading operator of micro-bay warehouse space, today announced it has acquired a five-building industrial portfolio from an institutional real estate investor. The transaction marks the company's first portfolio-level acquisition and its largest acquisition to date.

The portfolio totals 441,000 square feet and, once fully built out, will comprise close to 500 micro-bay units ranging from approximately 200 to 2,000 square feet. This acquisition expands WareSpace's footprint across four new U.S. markets: Austin; Southern California's Inland Empire; San Diego; and Miami, representing some of the most active industrial corridors in the country.

WareSpace bridges the gap between traditional industrial real estate, which is built for large tenants, and small businesses like residential contractor & service companies, e-commerce brands, and distributors that need only a few hundred square feet and a loading dock, not a lease sized for a company ten times their scale. WareSpace fills that gap with micro-bay industrial units, short-term leases, and fully managed operations, with utilities, maintenance, access, and deliveries all handled on-site.

"This acquisition deepens our presence in some of the most supply-constrained industrial markets in the country," said Levi Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of WareSpace. "These are four of the tightest markets for a small operator to find space, which is what attracted us to these assets. Small businesses have been underserved by industrial real estate for too long, and we're proving there's real institutional appetite for a model built around them. By providing all inclusive pricing, short lease terms, and move in ready climate controlled space with all the industrial amenities like loading docks and rackings, we are truly providing small businesses with the perfect space for them to run their business."

This deal brings WareSpace's portfolio to 30 locations nationwide and follows the company's recent $700 million capital raise, which has expanded its capacity to pursue larger transactions and continue scaling its national footprint in the co-warehousing and micro-bay sector.

Per-market breakdown:

Austin: 223 units across two locations

Inland Empire: 90 units

San Diego: 80 units

Miami: 91 units

"This transaction is not a shift in strategy; it is a continuation of what we've been building," said Joseph Ely, Co-Founder and COO of WareSpace. "We've taken underutilized industrial assets and transformed them into functional and energized hubs for local small businesses – these are mission-critical companies that are the backbone of their local economies, but their space requirements are often overlooked by traditional industrial landlords. This portfolio acquisition allows WareSpace to accelerate the expansion of that model while reinforcing the strong demand and market validation we've seen across our first 27 locations."

About WareSpace

WareSpace is a national real estate firm, specializing in the development of co-warehousing and small-bay industrial spaces between 200 – 2000 SF. WareSpace creatively adapts and reconfigures dated industrial and challenged properties into thriving hubs that support the surrounding small business community. Operating with a vertically integrated structure, WareSpace is able to ensure a high level of quality by offering all major service lines in-house, including acquisitions, development, construction, finance, operations, marketing, and sales.

Learn more at warespace.com.

Contact:

Kimberly Cure

7038190161

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SOURCE WareSpace