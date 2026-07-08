WareSpace Expands Chicago Suburban Footprint with Second Downers Grove Location, Creating New Opportunities for DuPage County Small Businesses

The building will provide flexible warehouse space for more than 80 small businesses and marks the company's first expansion within the same local submarket.

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WareSpace, a leading operator of micro-bay warehouse space, today announced the acquisition of 1400 Centre Circle in Downers Grove, Illinois, a 71,689-square-foot industrial property. The site becomes WareSpace's third location in the Chicago area and second in Downers Grove, reinforcing its strategy of building density in proven markets.

1400 Centre Circle, Downers Grove, IL

Built in 1979 and currently vacant, the property will be repositioned into approximately 100 designed for small businesses including e-commerce sellers, contractors, and service-based companies. The site offers direct access to I-355, I-88, and I-294, connecting businesses to key DuPage County suburbs including Naperville, Elmhurst, and Hinsdale.

DuPage County, part of the Chicago metropolitan area, has one of the highest concentrations of small businesses in the region. The micro-bay industrial market remains tightly held, with vacancy near 4.1% and no new competitive supply under development.

"This is exactly the type of market WareSpace was built for," said Levi Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of WareSpace. "We've seen strong, sustained demand from small businesses in DuPage County, and our Downers Grove location validated that quickly. This second site allows us to meet that demand more directly and support the entrepreneurs driving the local economy."

Joseph Ely, Chief Operating Officer of WareSpace, said, "Small businesses need space that scales as their business evolves, allowing them to grow fluidly without being forced to relocate, all while maintaining a presence in their targeted trade area. These are local operators who provide mission-critical services within their communities. They need reliable space that empowers their growth and supports their operations. This facility gives them exactly that - flexible warehouse space, all-inclusive pricing, a consistent experience, and proximity to their customers, employees, and trade networks."

WareSpace recently surpassed the 25-building milestone following its Santa Fe Springs acquisition and continues to scale its footprint across major U.S. metros, including Seattle. The company now operates 26 facilities totaling more than 2.6 million square feet across the United States.

"We've built a platform that is proving itself across multiple major markets," said Cohen. "The demand for this type of flexible industrial space is consistent. We're just getting started, and over the next several years we will continue expanding into major metros where small businesses need this kind of space to operate and grow."

About WareSpace

WareSpace is a national real estate firm, specializing in the development of co-warehousing and small-bay industrial spaces between 200 – 2000 SF. WareSpace creatively adapts and reconfigures dated industrial and challenged properties into thriving hubs that support the surrounding small business community. Operating with a vertically integrated structure, WareSpace is able to ensure a high level of quality by offering all major service lines in-house, including acquisitions, development, construction, finance, operations, marketing, and sales.

Learn more at warespace.com.

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SOURCE WareSpace