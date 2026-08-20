WareSpace Opens Second Denver Location with a Celebration Built Around Denver's Small Businesses

The 129,000-square-foot facility expands WareSpace's Denver footprint and brings its micro-bay warehouse model to businesses across central and northeast Denver.

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WareSpace, a national provider of micro-bay warehouse space, will celebrate the grand opening of its Park Hill location on August 27 with an event focused on the entrepreneurs and growing businesses the facility was designed to serve.

Located at 5150 Colorado Blvd., WareSpace Park Hill is the company's second Denver-area location, following its Centennial facility. The 129,000-square-foot property gives small businesses across Denver access to private warehouse space without the cost and commitment of a traditional industrial lease.

WareSpace Park Hill

"Small businesses do not all grow the same way, so they should not have to take the same approach to space," said Joseph Ely, COO of WareSpace. "A business might need 300 square feet today and 1,500 a year from now. Our goal is to give entrepreneurs the space and flexibility to grow without forcing them into a lease that is bigger or more expensive than they need."

Rather than center the event on a traditional ribbon cutting, WareSpace is putting the focus on the businesses already operating at Park Hill, plus vendors who are tenants at the nearby Centennial building. The event will feature tours, tenant businesses, interactive experiences, local food and beverages, business resources and networking opportunities.

"Opening a second location in Denver is about more than adding square footage," said Levi Cohen, CEO of WareSpace. "It is about creating infrastructure for the businesses that are building the city's economy. Park Hill gives entrepreneurs a centrally located place to operate, store inventory, meet customers and grow, with the flexibility to right-size their space as their businesses change."

WareSpace Park Hill is positioned to serve businesses throughout Park Hill, Five Points, RiNo, Central Park, Aurora, Montbello, Commerce City, Northfield, Cherry Creek, Capitol Hill and LoDo. The location is approximately five minutes from I-25, seven minutes from I-70 and two minutes from Colorado Boulevard, with access to Denver International Airport in approximately 22 minutes and Downtown Denver in approximately 17 minutes.

The facility offers private warehouse units ranging from 200 to 2,000+ square feet, with loading docks, year-round HVAC, shipping areas and on-site support. All-inclusive pricing starts at $1,000 per month, with six- to 12-month lease terms.

"Right-sizing space can be one of the most important decisions a growing business makes," said Cohen. "We want to make that decision easier. Businesses should be able to put their money into inventory, employees and growth instead of paying for space they do not need."

The Park Hill opening expands WareSpace's Denver footprint to approximately 200,000 square feet across two locations. The company now operates 32 locations nationwide.

Event Details

WareSpace Park Hill Grand Opening

Location: WareSpace Park Hill, 5150 Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80216

Date: August, 27 2026

Time: 4:00–7:00 p.m.

Ribbon Cutting: 4:30 p.m.

Highlights: Chair massages, digital headshots, networking, BBQ, raffle prizes

Members of the media are invited to attend. WareSpace executives, customers and community partners will be available for interviews.

More event information here.

About WareSpace

WareSpace is a national real estate firm, specializing in the development of co-warehousing and small-bay industrial spaces between 200 – 2000 SF. WareSpace creatively adapts and reconfigures dated industrial and challenged properties into thriving hubs that support the surrounding small business community. Operating with a vertically integrated structure, WareSpace is able to ensure a high level of quality by offering all major service lines in-house, including acquisitions, development, construction, finance, operations, marketing, and sales.

Learn more at warespace.com.

Contact:

Kimberly Cure

7038190161

[email protected]

SOURCE WareSpace