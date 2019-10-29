Warfighting Innovation is the Focus for the Southeast's Largest Defense Summit

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charleston Defense Contractors Association (CDCA)—a non-profit defense advocacy group focused on the growth of defense and technology—today announced top-level speakers and sponsors for the 13th Annual CDCA Defense Summit. Held Dec. 11-12, 2019 at the Charleston Convention Center, this year's theme "Accelerate to Dominate: Increasing the Speed of Warfighting Innovation" will draw nearly 1,200 defense leaders and industry experts from around the nation.

Hot topics this year will include the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). Katie Arrington, Chief Information Security Officer (CISCO) for the DoD's Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition will present the particulars around the recently announced framework. "Uncompromised security is invaluable to our nation. The new cybersecurity standards will eliminate the current disparate, scattered requirements, and get everyone on a level playing field to ensure we work together collaboratively," stated Arrington. "It is an honor to address government and defense industry leaders at the Defense Summit and help increase awareness about the new certification requirements."

Attendees will learn about topics revolving around end-to-end IT enterprise technology and its impact on defense, national security, and the Warfighter through robust sessions, activities, and the tradeshow. The event also features, unique events developed to maximize engagement and education around players in the market, including:

Speed-Networking Event returns this year to provide access to high-level decision-makers and give conference attendees a chance to speak with and meet key DoD officials.

returns this year to provide access to high-level decision-makers and give conference attendees a chance to speak with and meet key DoD officials. 2nd Annual Innovation Spotlight Competition allows CDCA Defense Summit Sponsor and CDCA Member companies to compete for the top defense technology innovative product.

allows CDCA Defense Summit Sponsor and CDCA Member companies to compete for the top defense technology innovative product. Cloud-Focused Technical Trainings offered by Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

Last year's Innovation Spotlight winner, Netizen Corporation CEO Michael Hawkins shared, "The CDCA is the most active group we've engaged in. The publicity we gained through the Innovation Spotlight was the single most important marketing tool we've used for our company to-date. The exposure allowed us to increase headcount and speed the development to market our products."

This year's Defense Summit topics include the 12 points of the National Defense Strategy. Here is an early list of topics, speakers, and sponsors:

"Scientific Research Corporation is proud to be the Titanium Sponsor for the CDCA's 13th Annual Defense Summit," shared Greg Hays, senior director market development, Scientific Research Corporation. "As a multi-year supporter, we know sponsoring the conference gives us the opportunity to show our commitment to customers and the community while offering face-to-face leadership attention and delivering superior quality information warfare capabilities that are critical to our nation. We look forward to having conversations and building relationships surrounding technology-dominant support."

Innovation Spotlight submissions are due no later than Nov. 15. For more information email: summit@charlestondca.org .

With months of exciting developments still to come, the CDCA's 13th Annual Defense Summit promises to be a must-do conference for any leader in government and defense.

