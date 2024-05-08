Waring Introduces Revolutionary Planit POD Fermentation System at 2024 National Restaurant Association Show

The brand will also debut a new name at the National Restaurant Association Show, evolving from "Waring Commercial" to "Waring"

STAMFORD, Conn., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waring, a trusted source for high-performance kitchen appliances for more than 85 years, today announces the introduction of the Planit POD Fermentation System, a revolutionary appliance that ferments and pasteurizes fresh, customizable plant-based proteins in 24 hours.

The Planit POD by Waring with a fresh batch of tempeh ready to be eaten, or sliced, cubed, crumbled and cooked into a delicious plant-based menu item.

Developed in collaboration with Planit Protein, Planit POD unleashes the future of food with an innovative eco-friendly platform. Using Planit Protein's shelf-stable, soy-free plant blends and proprietary organic culture, Planit POD produces tempeh, koji, and other plant-based proteins, for a diverse range of fresh, fermented menu items.

In keeping with planet-friendly consumer values, the Planit POD fermentation process eliminates the environmental toll the production of traditional sources of protein takes on the planet, like costly refrigerated supply chains. Waring developed Planit POD as the ultimate industry solution, with protein and fermentation reimagined for plant-based menu items made on-site with clean ingredients that are good for people, the planet, and profitability.

"Our goal was to bring healthy food to the masses while safely and broadly unlocking the benefits of natural fermentation for the culinary world," said Waring General Manager and Senior Vice President Dan DeBari. "We've worked with some of the greatest minds in the field of fermentation to develop this turnkey solution. We're ready to provide chefs with the canvas to create a wide and ever-expanding variety of plant proteins right in their own kitchens."

A New World of Flavor Awaits

Designed to be the world's most efficient fermentation chamber, Planit POD features carefully curated software that comes preprogrammed to take the guesswork out of fermentation and ensure consistent cooking every time. The step-by-step preparation process makes it easy to create the canvas for new culinary masterpieces. Menu inspiration includes POD protein tikka masala, Middle Eastern POD protein lettuce wraps, plant-based burgers, and crispy chicken sandwiches, and much more.

"The turnkey technology for fearless fermentation empowers chefs to explore new horizons of culinary creativity and meet the ever-growing demand for menu options that are nutritious, delicious, and sustainable," says Chef Jeremy Umansky, one of the world's foremost experts on fermentation and co-author of Koji Alchemy: Rediscovering the Magic of Mold-Based Fermentation.

Introducing Waring

The brand will also debut a shortened name at this year's National Restaurant Association Show, announcing its evolution from "Waring Commercial" to "Waring."

"Waring Commercial has served us well for years," said DeBari. "However, we've been colloquially known as Waring for a long time now, and the time felt right to make it official. The simplified name embodies what we envision for the next 85 years of the brand: breakthrough innovations that simplify the myriad of challenges of professional kitchens and makes life easier for those working in them day in and day out."

The Planit POD will be on display and in-use at this year's National Restaurant Association Show at Waring's booth, #2716. Waring will be hosting a special demonstration of the Planit POD's innovative capabilities with Chef Jeremy Umansky on Sunday (5/19) at 2:30pm. For more information on the Planit POD and to sign up for email updates, please visit PlanitPOD bywaring.com.

About Waring

Waring, universally known for introducing the first blender in America, is one of today's leading manufacturers of professional appliances for the foodservice and laboratory industries. Waring offers high-performance, large-volume food processors and blenders, heavy-duty heating appliances such as grills, griddles, toasters and deep fryers, and a variety of specialty products. As a Solutions Specialist in the blend, prep, cook and brew categories, Waring strives to provide innovative, customized equipment to fulfill all the industry's unmet needs. With 85+ years of manufacturing expertise locally and globally, Waring is proud to offer continuously expanding collections of superior professional products. For more information, visit https://www.waringcommercialproducts.com/.

SOURCE Waring Products