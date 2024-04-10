Waring Introduces the Innovative XPress™ Multipurpose Cooktop

A recipient of the National Restaurant Association Show's 2024 Kitchen Innovations Awards, Waring's XPress™ simplifies and perfects crêpes, pancakes, quesadillas and more

STAMFORD, Conn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waring, a trusted source for high-performance kitchen appliances for more than 85 years, today announces the launch of the XPress™ Multipurpose Cooktop, a revolutionary dual-surface cooktop that quickly and easily prepares sweet or savory crêpes, quesadillas, tortillas, omelets, cheese crisps and more.

The Innovation Award Winning Waring XPress™ simplifies and perfects crêpes, flatbreads, quesadillas and more. Post this Crêpe making, simplified and perfected. The XPress™ cooks both sides simultaneously to produce flawlessly formed crêpes, minimizing prep time and maximizing output. But not just for crêpes! Designed to also warm and cook tortillas, make quesadillas, omelets, cheese crisps and more. This easy-to-use dual-surface cooktop with digital controls is ideal for today’s busy foodservice operations. Set the time and temperature Then Pour and Press for perfect results, every time! A recipient of the National Restaurant Association Show’s 2024 Kitchen Innovations Awards, Waring’s XPress™ simplifies and perfects crêpes, omelets, quesadillas and more.

Recently named a featured recipient of the National Restaurant Association Show's 2024 Kitchen Innovations Awards, which celebrate cutting-edge equipment that's making a significant impact on the foodservice industry, the XPress™ maximizes output and efficiency for today's busy foodservice operations by evenly spreading crêpe batter and cooking both sides simultaneously, cutting cook time and eliminating the need to flip foods. With an aluminum cooking surface and embedded heating elements, the XPress™ heats up quickly and can flawlessly produce over 60 crêpes per hour.

"Waring is committed to driving innovation in restaurants across the world, crafting reliable solutions that help food service operators work more effectively and efficiently. From food trucks to crêperies to hotel breakfast bars, Waring's new XPress™ Multipurpose Cooktop is a best-in-class appliance that elevates a wide variety of dishes while delivering value to our customers," says Daniel DeBari, GM of Waring. "As our partners work to meet the tastes and demands of their customers, we're proud to introduce a time-saving tool that doesn't sacrifice the quality of production."

The XPress™ Multipurpose Cooktop also features an electronic touchpad with precise temperature controls and a programmable countdown digital timer, creating a seamless experience where users can set the time and temperature, pour, then press for perfect results every time. The 13.5 inch triple-coated non-stick plates allow for easy removal of food and the XPress™ comes with a silicone crêpe spatula to fold crêpes while keeping the cooking surface and food intact.

The XPress™ also goes beyond crêpes, expertly designed to make and warm tortillas, press quesadillas, and simplify pancakes. Like all Waring products, the XPress™ is a versatile kitchen solution that can save restaurants time and money, elevating menus and operations.

"The XPress is a game-changer for any kitchen. Its exceptional design, performance, versatility, and ease of use make it a standout appliance that will revolutionize the way you cook and enjoy crepes," says Christophe Rull, Executive Pastry Chef and 2021 USA Chocolate Master. "There's no need to flip the crepe anymore and the automatic timer is incredibly convenient; you can also use it for so many different applications - blinis, pancake, quesadillas, you name it. Say goodbye to mediocre crepes and hello to culinary perfection with Waring's Xpress!"

The XPress™ Multipurpose Cooktop joins Waring's full suite of cutting-edge kitchen appliances and will be on display at this year's National Restaurant Association Show at Waring's booths, #2716 and #3698. Waring is proud to also have the XPress featured at the Ferrero USA booth, #1268, where the cooktop will be used to make delicious crepes featuring a variety of Nutella spreads.

About Waring:

Waring, universally known for introducing the first blender in America, is one of today's leading manufacturers of professional appliances for the foodservice and laboratory industries. Waring offers high-performance, large-volume food processors and blenders, heavy-duty heating appliances such as grills, griddles, toasters and deep fryers, and a variety of specialty products. As a Solutions Specialist in the blend, prep, cook and brew categories, Waring strives to provide innovative, customized equipment to fulfill all of the industry's unmet needs. With 85+ years of manufacturing expertise locally and globally, Waring is proud to offer continuously expanding collections of superior professional products. For more information, visit https://www.waringcommercialproducts.com/.

SOURCE Waring Commercial Products