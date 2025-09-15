Waring Welcomes New Vice President of Sales Dave Phillips

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waring, a division of Conair LLC, a world-renowned leader in innovative equipment and amenity solutions for the foodservice, laboratory, and hospitality industries, has announced the appointment of veteran sales executive Dave Phillips as Vice President of Sales.

Dave Phillips, Vice President of Sales for Waring
An accomplished sales leader with a long track record of success in senior management positions at various companies, Phillips brings to bear a wealth of experience in consultative selling, sales strategy, competitive analysis, and other areas of sales leadership to drive business growth at Waring. He will lead the Waring North America and Conair Hospitality brands, presenting a cohesive value proposition and maximizing growth drivers within all foodservice and hospitality verticals.

Phillips most recently served as Head of U.S. Sales for FELFEL, a Swiss startup specializing in providing smart fridges for office catering. He arrived at a major inflection point and drove tremendous growth through redesigning and redefining the brand's go-to-market strategy in the U.S. Prior to FELFEL, Phillips was VP of Sales and part of the executive leadership team at Poppin, providing complete workspace solutions globally.    

As Vice President of Sales, Phillips will act as a strategic business partner, aligning sales strategies with overall business goals. In addition, he will be responsible for optimizing efficiencies across all sales channels, managing the structure of programs, sales representatives, dealers, and distribution networks. Other key responsibilities include identifying and activating strategic opportunities for growth and representing Waring and Conair/Cuisinart Hospitality sales leadership throughout the industry.

Phillips will report to Daniel DeBari, Waring's Senior Vice President and General Manager. "I am very excited to welcome Dave to the Waring team," said DeBari. "He is a true thought leader and strategist who will guide the Waring division's direction and expansion for years to come. The diversity of his sales background and his ability to scale sales processes and drive substantial revenue growth will provide tremendous energy for the brands immediately. Under Dave's leadership, we are sure to take the Waring division to new heights."

