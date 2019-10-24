Warmer weather and falling prices bring costs down for DTE Energy's natural gas customers

DETROIT, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan residents should get a break from harsh weather this winter, as a return to normal temperatures means those using DTE natural gas to heat their homes can expect to see a 6% decrease, or about a $35 savings in their total winter bills, based on average usage, according to forecasts from DTE Energy.

DTE's winter forecasts are based on historical weather and consumption data from both the National Weather Service and DTE's internal sources. "We take the current long-range forecasts and compare them to years of historical usage data to make sure we are prepared to deliver the reliable natural gas service our customers count on," said Dan Brudzynski, vice president of Gas Sales & Supply for DTE. "While forecasts may not be perfect, we want to be ready for whatever the winter throws at us."

Customers will also benefit from additional savings for the winter heating season (November 2019 – March 2020) in expected decreases in DTE's cost of natural gas, which is passed on directly to customers. "Our customers' bills are down by almost 30% since 2008 because of a steady decline in natural gas prices," said Brudzynski.

DTE's continued efforts to provide safe, reliable and affordable service, along with a return to normal winter weather patterns will benefit customers throughout the season.

"Our ongoing investments in upgrading and strengthening our natural gas infrastructure, and our strategy of buying and storing gas in advance for the winter season will definitely help customers save money," Brudzynski added.

Customers can take control of their energy use, helping them to lower energy bills even more, by following a number of easy energy-saving steps. Visit dteenergy.com/staywarm for tips and advice for saving money as temperatures fall.

DTE also offers a number of programs to assist customers who are struggling to keep up with their energy bills during extreme weather, and the company encourages customers not to wait to ask for help. Customers should contact DTE as soon as they realize they may have a payment issue. To learn more about DTE's payment assistance programs, visit dteenergy.com/help.

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

