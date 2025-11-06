WARMIES® DINO COLLECTION SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmies announced today that the Warmies® Dino Collection, featuring the Pterodactyl , Velociraptor , Green Dino , Purple Long Neck , and Triceratops , has been selected in the 2025 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list featured on OprahDaily.com and in Oprah Daily's special print 2025 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 11.

The Warmies Pterodactyl , Velociraptor , Green Dino , Purple Long Neck , and Triceratops will be available for purchase on Warmies.com , OprahDaily.com , and thousands of retailers nationwide.. Beloved by kids and adults alike, the Warmies® Dino Collection brings prehistoric charm to the holidays with cozy, huggable comfort. Each microwavable super soft plush is weighted, and lightly scented with real French lavender, offering soothing warmth or cooling relief for year-round relaxation. From the friendly Triceratops to the playful Velociraptor, these adorable dinos make the perfect holiday gift for little adventurers, dino lovers, and anyone who could use a little extra comfort this season.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "These snuggly dinos double as bedtime heroes: Pop them in the microwave for up to 90 seconds until they emerge warm, weighted, and lightly scented with French lavender to help kids unwind."

To shop Oprah's Favorite Things this year, readers can also use Oprah Daily's brand-new Gift Finder , presented by Snapdragon. This AI-assisted search tool helps people discover the best gift ideas based on who they're shopping for, sifting through hundreds of Oprah Daily's gift recommendations—including past Favorite Things—offering spot-on suggestions for everyone on your list.

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. For nearly 30 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products. 60% of the items on the 2025 OFT List are selected from small businesses.

Designed to delight both kids and adults, Warmies microwavable plush provides soothing warmth and comfort for all ages. Choose your favorite Dino from Oprah's list or shop hundreds of other lovable, huggable designs from Warmies, delivering cozy joy and timeless charm to holiday celebrations everywhere.

The Warmies Pterodactyl , Velociraptor , Green Dino , Purple Long Neck , and Triceratops are available for purchase on warmies.com for $29.99 each.

About Warmies:

For over 25 years, Warmies has set the standard for comfort and wellness for all ages. In addition to their best-selling, microwavable plush toys, the brand also offers wellness products, including heating pads, eye masks, slippers, as well as children's books, pajamas and more. Warmies is dedicated to giving back by regularly donating products to hospitals and organizations for distribution to children and adults in need. All products are available to shop at warmies.com .

