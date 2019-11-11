Warmies® Heatable Slippers Selected As One Of This Year's Oprah's Favorite Things

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmies® announced today that their Fully Microwavable Slippers are included in this year's Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gift list featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. Warmies® Fully Microwavable Slippers will be available for purchase at www.warmies.com and in the Oprah's Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah or on the Amazon App on iOS and Android anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, "How do these French lavender-filled slippers stay so toasty? Pop'em in the microwave for 60 seconds (seriously), and you'll have warm, happy feet for up to an hour!"

Warmies® Fully Microwavable Slippers can be heated in a microwave to provide hours of soothing warmth and comfort. They are gently scented with relaxing lavender and can be reheated time and time again. These innovative and versatile heatable slippers make an ideal gift for all ages.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win every item, including Warmies® Fully Microwavable Slippers, on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (www.oprahmag.com/12days), which runs from November 27 through December 8.

To see the full list of items please visit www.oprahmag.com/oprah-favorite-things-2019.

The December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, featuring the Warmies® Fully Microwavable Slippers on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 19.

Warmies® (est. London 1995) are the world's best-selling range of fully heatable soft toys and gifts with tens of millions of satisfied customers worldwide. These innovative designs are all fully microwavable and can be heated thousands of times, providing soothing warmth and comfort every time. Warmies® are manufactured to the highest possible standards of quality and safety using the very finest quality materials. Use them to comfort and relax, or to simply soothe away everyday aches and pains. With hundreds of heatable designs to choose from, Warmies® are the ideal gift for people of all ages.

SOURCE Warmies by Intelex

Related Links

https://www.warmies.com

