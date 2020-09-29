Warmly Received New Treatment for Covid-19 Opposes CDC Recommendations

Covid-19 death rates of sick, hospitalized patients dropped from 9.8% to 3.7% when patients were taking an ARB or ACE inhibitor, and even further if also taking a statin. The medical webinar presented multiple studies supporting the use of those widely available, generic, low cost drugs that treat high blood pressure and high choles-terol. Drs. James K. Gude, John Barchilon, and David S. Fedson unveiled the warmly received information from studies which directly oppose the NIH and CDC's views.

Their research and reports are taken from Belgian nursing homes, UK hospitals, Yale's Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation and the New York Hospital Cornell/ Columbia Presbyterian hospitals as well as multiple other institutions. The physicians presented treatment regimens we should be using now to lower death rates and save lives until vaccines and antivirals become widely available. They discussed how we got there, why so little attention has been paid to such encouraging results, and why the CDC opposes them.

Host:

James K. Gude, MD , Yale undergrad, Yale MD, postgrad at Stanford Univ. Hospital, Pulmonologist, Critical Care Specialist, Clinical Professor of Medicine, UCSF Medical School, a founder of Global OffsiteCare.org, the 501c3 non-profit telemedicine resource for underserved communities which is based in Petaluma, California, was moderator/host for their Wednesday mornings Global Grand Rounds. They have practicing physician viewers on all 4 continents.

Presenters are:

John Barchilon, MD , Dartmouth undergrad, Yale MD, postgrad at Yale, surgery at the New York Hospital Cornell, Yale fellowship in immunopathology; prior ER Physician and now Urgent Care Specialist at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California spoke from Thousand Oaks, California – NB: Dr. Barchilon was acting on his own behalf and was not representing Kaiser Permanente.

David Fedson, MD , Yale undergrad, Yale MD, postgrad training at Johns Hopkins, NIH/CDC, then faculty at Univ. of Chicago Hospitals in medicine, formerly Professor of Medicine, Univ. of Virginia Medical School, speaking from Sergy Haut, France.

LINK TO 14 REFERENCES: https://globaloffsitecare.box.com/v/goodnewsaboutcovid19

