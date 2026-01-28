Warner Bros. Discovery Brings the Looney Tunes to the Olympic Winter Games With Live Moments, New Collaborations, Products, and Original Content

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world turns its attention to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is once again bringing the Looney Tunes to the Olympic stage and kicking off the Games with a presence that spans live moments, product collections, collaborations, and original content.

For nearly a century, sports have been woven into the very DNA of the Looney Tunes. From Bugs Bunny outsmarting foes on the basketball court to Wile E. Coyote engineering contraptions worthy of a high‑intensity training regimen, the characters have long used athletic moments as a backdrop for their signature humor and physical comedy. That legacy reached new heights with Space Jam, which cemented the Looney Tunes as cultural fixtures in the world of sports and continued in 2024 with the Olympic licensing collections that celebrated the characters and the Olympic values on a global stage. Their presence in 2026 is a continued evolution— combined with the Olympic Rings as well as messages promoting the power of sport to unite people and inspire new generations.

Live Moments & On-Site Activations

In Milan, the Looney Tunes will appear in fun, irreverent ways unique to the brand. Two major live moments anchor their presence: a hyper‑visual installation that playfully connects fans to the Olympic streaming experience on HBO Max, and the Official Olympic Pin Trading Center, redesigned with a Looney Tunes look and feel through a licensing collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery, Honav USA, and the IOC. The center will be open February 6–22 at Via Carlo de Cristoforis 1.

Strategic Collaborations

Strategic collaborations will also play a major role in the Looney Tunes cultural presence throughout the Games. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) will unveil a surprise Looney Tunes–inspired collaboration with Burton, the world's leading snowboarding brand, with details to be revealed in early February. In addition, United Colors of Benetton, together with WBDGCP and the IOC, has launched an exclusive kids' Olympic Collection capsule that merges the Looney Tunes spirit, Olympic values, and Benetton's multicolored identity

Broadcast & Streaming Integration

The Looney Tunes Winter Olympics Games presence will also extend into broadcast and streaming through Eurosport and TNT Sports*, whose Olympics coverage will be available across WBD's platforms in mainland Europe and the UK & Ireland, including HBO Max, as the service launches in Italy. The collaboration will include recurring content features such as "Looney Tunes: Sports Made Simple" and "Sports Talk with Bugs Bunny," where Bugs Bunny appears as a guest interviewer during coverage.

Daily Watch Party

WBD will further spotlight the Looney Tunes during its daily Olympic Winter Games coverage with the Looney Tunes Watch Party, a character‑driven segment hosted by Bugs Bunny that highlights the day's top moments with the franchise's signature humor. Airing across linear and digital platforms, the Watch Party adds a playful, family‑friendly layer to the Olympic experience.

Content Rollout

Content throughout the Games will roll out across linear, digital, and on-the-ground channels. The Looney Tunes features will air across Eurosport and Cartoon Network, appear on screens at the Pin Trading Center and publish across digital platforms including Eurosport, The Looney Tunes, and WB Kids social and video channels. Content will be localized across multiple languages to reach audiences worldwide.

About Looney Tunes

Looney Tunes is a zany world filled with iconic characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and Lola Bunny and packed with rapid-fire humor, clever references and boundless energy. Debuting as theatrical shorts nearly a century ago, Looney Tunes has evolved into a global pop culture powerhouse spanning feature films, television series, games, consumer products, themed entertainment and more.

LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe represents WBD's portfolio of sports brands, channels, and platforms in Europe. It collectively engages 130 million people every month, reaching fans and broad audiences in more than 200 markets and in 20 languages across all platforms where consumers are spending time: free-to-air TV, pay-TV, streaming, online and social. WBD Sports Europe includes the much-loved consumer brands Eurosport and TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, as well sports programming and content on WBD's free-to-air TV networks and streaming on HBO Max and discovery+. They connect audiences with the greatest sporting events in the world. This includes being the Home of the Olympics Games in Europe; tennis' Grand Slams; cycling's Grand Tours, more than 1,000 live cycling broadcasts per year, the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series; the PGA TOUR year-round in some markets; the FIM Endurance World Championship; The Ocean Race; the Snooker World Tour; the FIM Speedway GP, Speedway of Nations and Speedway World Cup; every major winter sports World Championship and World Cup event. WBD Sports Europe completes a full 360° offer with its Events management and promotion division, which oversees 35+ events across four global championships each year and has achieved the ISO20121 certification for sustainability of event management practices.

