Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and DC Studios Announces All New "Superman Experience: Defenders Unite" Attraction Opens April 18 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA

Link to download logo and art

Superman Experience features an original storyline, created and exclusively for the attraction, which brings guests into a world inspired by James Gunn's 2025 blockbuster film "Superman." Inside the Fortress of Solitude, guests are recruited by Superman himself and receive Kryptonian abilities to utilize in a critical mission. Through immersive technology, guests will simulate taking to the skies alongside Superman and visit various locations – including a training session on the Kent Farm with Krypto the Superdog – before joining Superman in an epic battle against DC Super-Villain, Darkseid. Earth's fate hangs in balance and only you and your team of newly empowered superheroes can help Superman save humanity.

"Superman Experience offers guests a unique experience to step into the world of DC's storytelling in an incredibly fun and immersive way," said Danny Kahn, Vice President and General Manager of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. "This new attraction unites Global Experiences, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, and DC Studios, so fans can create memories while celebrating the world's greatest Super Hero."

Throughout Superman Experience, guests will have their scores logged and displayed in real-time as family-friendly competition increases the stakes while training and fighting off Darkseid's invasion.

The experience's central hub – focused on the Fortress of Solitude – will feature interactive mini games, unique props, and social-media worthy photo opportunities including:

A life-sized audio animatronic Gary (Robot #4) , Superman's Kryptonian robot companion

, Superman's Kryptonian robot companion Doghouse of Solitude mini game where fans can play catch with Krypto

mini game where fans can play catch with Krypto A two-player puzzle game where guests can activate the Phantom Zone Projector

As guests complete the activities listed above – along with more activities yet to be revealed – the Chaos Crystal on display will activate the entire Fortress of Solitude

Guests can also grab a beverage or themed snack at the Fortress of Solitude lounge and shop for exclusive merchandise within a new Daily Planet-themed retail store. A new comic book, exclusive to Superman Experience, will be available for fans to purchase on-site from DC. The custom comic, Superman: Defenders Unite, is written by Josh Trujillo with a cover art by Bernard Chang.

Superman Experience is a separate ticketed attraction from Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood and is also sold as an "add-on" to the renowned Studio Tour. Parking is available at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, where guests will be shuttled to Stage 5 from the Studio Tour's Welcome Center. Please visit supermanexperience.com for tickets and wbstudiotour.com for ticket bundle information and promotional offers.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

About Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood gets you closer to the entertainment you love by taking you on the lot of a real working studio. As a recipient of Trip Advisor's Travelers' Choice Awards and recognized as one of the Top 25 Attractions in the United States, the Studio Tour gives guests a revealing look behind the camera at how Hollywood magic is made. From TV shows like Friends, Gilmore Girls, Abbott Elementary, The Big Bang Theory, and The Pitt to beloved films like Casablanca, Rebel Without a Cause, Batman, and Harry Potter, fans get to explore a studio over 100 years old as they touch, tour, and visit the real sets and soundstages on the iconic 110-acre backlot where the greatest names in entertainment made history. Also, the Warner Bros. Studio Store, offering exclusive merchandise, is open to the public and does not require a tour ticket to shop.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is open daily from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM, with Studio Tours departing every 30 minutes. Advanced bookings are recommended, and children five years or older are welcome. For the best value, book your tickets online at wbstudiotour.com.

About Stage 5

From NOW, VOYAGER (1942), RIO BRAVO (1959), to the first season of the legendary sitcom FRIENDS (1994), Stage 5 is home to some of the most iconic and memorable television series and feature films of all time. Built in 1936, this historic soundstage has been retrofitted with state-of-the-art technology and guest amenities to serve as Warner Bros.' first dedicated home for Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences Location Based Entertainment (LBE) attractions.

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences