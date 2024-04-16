Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood and Turner Classic Movies Launch New TCM Classic Films Tour

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group's Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said, "For 100 years, Warner Bros. has stood for the very best in moviemaking and TCM has continued to spotlight the legacy of the studio with incredible program offerings throughout its 30 years. We are thrilled movie lovers from around the world can visit the iconic Burbank lot to experience the TCM Classic Films Tour and celebrate the rich history of the studio's contributions to cinema."

Guests will explore the historic Warner Bros. Studio backlot with a focus on the studio's early days, delving into the timeless allure of classic cinema and feeling the magic of Hollywood's rich history firsthand.

The new tour promises an entertaining journey that offers something different. Guests can visit new points of interest including: the exterior of James Dean's apartment where he resided while working on the lot; the serene rose garden, which in the early years was Jack Warner's tennis court and was surrounded by talent dressing rooms; and the Eastwood Scoring Stage built in 1929 where countless titles have been scored. Guests will have the chance to stop at the Property House, which houses over a half-million television and movie props, including the pirate chair from Captain Blood and even the breathtaking Tiffany's chandelier from The Letter.

Before stepping into the magic, guests will enter the state-of-the-art deluxe screening room, located at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Welcome Center, to admire historical photographs from the Warner Bros. archive and enjoy a newly curated introduction video from the hosts of TCM: Ben Mankiewicz, Eddie Muller, Jacqueline Stewart, Alicia Malone, and Dave Karger.

While embarking into newly-themed TCM Classic Films Tour carts with their expert guide to take them around their 90-minute backlot tour, guests will hear from the TCM hosts to transport them into the heart of cinematic history and immerse them in iconic classics such as Casablanca, The Life of Emile Zola, My Fair Lady, The Music Man, Yankee Doodle Dandy, Blazing Saddles, Giant, and more.

"The partnership with TCM solidifies our commitment to providing unforgettable entertainment experiences to our guests," said Danny Kahn, Vice President & General Manager of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. "The TCM Classic Films Tour is a natural fit for the Studio Tour. TCM showcases and preserves beloved classic films, and the Studio Tour offers our guests the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of Hollywood legends and connect with their beloved titles."

The TCM Classic Films Tour lasts approximately three and a half hours, including 90 minutes with an expert Tour Guide and two hours of self-guided experiences. The tour includes a visit to Stage 48: Script to Screen, an interactive sound stage highlighting different steps of film production and iconic sets, including the Central Perk Set from Friends and Leonard and Sheldon's apartment from The Big Bang Theory. The tour's grand finale is Action and Magic Made Here, showcasing the DC Universe and Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series. The tour concludes with a Celebration of Warner Bros., showcasing awards and original props and costumes from classic titles including Casablanca, The Music Man, and My Fair Lady.

Tickets, details, and availability for all tours are available at wbstudiotour.com.

About Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood gets you closer to the entertainment you love by taking you on the lot of a real working studio. As a recipient of Trip Advisor's Travelers' Choice Awards and recognized as one of the Top 25 Attractions in the United States, the Studio Tour gives guests a revealing look behind the camera at how Hollywood magic is made. From TV shows like Friends, Abbott Elementary, The Big Bang Theory, and ER to beloved films like Casablanca, Rebel Without a Cause, Batman, and Harry Potter, fans get to explore a studio over 100 years old as they touch, tour, and visit the real sets and soundstages on the iconic 110-acre backlot where the greatest names in entertainment made history. Also, the Warner Bros. Studio Store, offering exclusive merchandise, is open to the public and does not require a tour ticket to shop.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is open Monday through Sunday, 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM, with studio tours departing every 30 minutes. Advanced bookings are recommended, and children five years or older are welcome. For the best value, book your tickets online at wbstudiotour.com or by calling +1 818-977-8687.

About Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents classic films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting "where then meets now." TCM features the insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger, Jacqueline Stewart, and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. With more than two decades as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar® and Summer Under the Stars. TCM also directly connects with movie fans with offerings such as the TCM Wine Club, TCM Auctions and the TCM Library in addition to popular events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood and the TCM Classic Cruise. TCM also produces the wildly successful podcast "The Plot Thickens," which has had more than 7 million downloads to date. TCM hosts a wealth of material online at tcm.com and through the Watch TCM mobile app. Fans can also enjoy a classic movie experience on the TCM hub on Max.

SOURCE Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood