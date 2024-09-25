Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Brings Back Friendsgiving Event for 30th Anniversary

The One Where You Go Behind the Scenes of Your Favorite Friends Episodes

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the comedy series Friends, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood announces the return of Friendsgiving with a Studio Tour focused on the beloved television show. Beginning November 8, guests can enjoy a 90-minute Friends-themed Studio Tour, a holiday Friendsgiving meal next to the iconic Friends Fountain, and see authentic props and costumes from the show.



"We're thrilled to bring back Friendsgiving for fans to celebrate," said Danny Kahn, Vice President & General Manager of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. "The show continues to touch the hearts of audiences worldwide, and we are excited to join in celebrating its 30th anniversary with this themed tour."

Arriving guests will be greeted by a curated 30th anniversary lobby display showcasing authentic costumes from Friends, perfect for photo opportunities. The guided tour will last 90 minutes, and expert Tour Guides will take guests across the historic Warner Bros. Studio backlot, highlighting key filming sites from memorable Friends episodes, including Stage 24, the famed Friends stage. Friendsgiving tours will include engaging trivia and custom media clips featuring characters from the television show.

Following the tour, guests will delight in a festive holiday meal served at the iconic fountain from the show's opening scene (weather permitting), featuring traditional holiday dishes with vegetarian and gluten-free options. Following the meal is a self-guided tour of Stage 48: Script to Screen, featuring Central Perk Café and the Friends Boutique. Central Perk Café offers signature beverages inspired by each of the six characters. The Friends Boutique offers recreated sets from the show, authentic costumes, and merchandise exclusive to the boutique.

Tickets for Friendsgiving are now available for purchase at wbstudiotour.com. Event dates are November 8-10, 15-17, 21-24, 29-30, 2024. Friendsgiving tours will depart at 10:30 AM, 1:00 PM, and 3:00 PM.

About Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood gets you closer to the entertainment you love by taking you on the lot of a real working studio. As a recipient of Trip Advisor's Travelers' Choice Awards and recognized as one of the Top 25 Attractions in the United States, the Studio Tour gives guests a revealing look behind the camera at how Hollywood magic is made. From TV shows like Friends, Abbott Elementary, The Big Bang Theory, and ER to beloved films like Casablanca, Rebel Without a Cause, Batman, and Harry Potter, fans get to explore a studio over 100 years old as they touch, tour, and visit the real sets and soundstages on the iconic 110-acre backlot where the greatest names in entertainment made history. Also, the Warner Bros. Studio Store, offering exclusive merchandise, is open to the public and does not require a tour ticket to shop.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is open Monday through Sunday, 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM, with Studio Tours departing every 30 minutes. Advanced bookings are recommended, and children five years or older are welcome. For the best value, book your tickets online at wbstudiotour.com or by calling +1 818-977-8687.

