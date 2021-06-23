Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Opens With Expanded Central Perk Café And Friends Boutique

BURBANK, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood reopens on June 26, Friends fans are in for a treat. Located in Stage 48: Script to Screen, one of the many stops on the tour, guests can now enjoy a delicious New York deli-inspired menu including corned beef melts, pizza wedges, hot dogs, fries, and an assortment of salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and our special blend of Central Perk coffee with new Friends character-inspired beverages. For dessert, we have recreated Rachel's Thanksgiving trifle (no meat in this version), New York style cheesecake, Central Perk cupcakes, and other tasty bakery treats.

The Expanded Central Perk Cafe and Friends Boutique at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

Guests then get to dine in recreated sets inspired by the show including Central Perk, Joey and Chandler's Apartment, or Monica's Apartment, where you can sit at the kitchen table or settle into her comfortable sofa. A variety of costumes worn by the cast are on display, and there are plenty of great photo opportunities throughout.

After dining, shop in our Friends boutique with exclusive merchandise found only at this location on the Studio Tour. The store has an exclusive collection of kitchen and dining ware, Monica's famous door frame, Friends reunion-inspired spirit jerseys and coffee mugs, and a wide range of other gifts, souvenirs, and collectibles. Central Perk coffee beans (only available at the Central Perk Café and Friends boutique) are also on sale for guests to enjoy a cup of joe at home.

Central Perk Café and the Friends boutique are only accessible with the purchase of a Studio Tour ticket. Opening June 26 on weekends, the tour will operate Thursday to Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday) beginning July 15. Tours depart every 30 minutes from 9:00AM to 3:30PM. The main WB Studio Store will be open to the public from 9:00AM to 8:00PM on days the tour is operating. SoCal residents pay only $57 weekdays through September 30 (conditions apply, see website for details). Advanced booking is required. Tickets are $69 for adults 11+ and $59 for children ages 5–10 when booked online at www.wbstudiotour.com.

About Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood gets you closer to the entertainment you love by taking you on the lot of a working studio. As a recipient of Trip Advisor's Travelers' Choice Awards and recognized as one of the Top 25 Attractions in the United States, the Studio Tour gives guests a revealing look behind the camera at how Hollywood magic is made. From Friends and The Big Bang Theory to Harry Potter and the DC Universe, fans can explore nearly 100-year-old studio as they visit the real sets and backlots on the iconic 110-acre studio lot, celebrating where the greatest entertainment in history was made.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is located at 3400 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505. Tours are offered in English and Spanish. Advanced bookings are required, and children five years and older are welcome. To book your tickets online. visit wbstudiotour.com.

