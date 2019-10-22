Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Recreates Stars Hollow On The Warner Bros. Backlot For The Return Of "Gilmore Girls Holiday"

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood (WBSTH) announced that this holiday season, Studio Tour guests will be transported back to the whimsical town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, with the return of the "Gilmore Girls Holiday." From December 21, 2019 through January 5, 2020, fans of the beloved series can walk in the footsteps of Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), Luke Danes (Scott Paterson), Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) and the whole gang as the Warner Bros. backlot will be transformed into Stars Hollow. The enchanting version of the fictional town will feature original sets and authentic props with photo opportunities available in front of the iconic Gazebo and official Stars Hollow town sign, Luke's Diner, Lorelai's house, Stars Hollow High School and more.

As guests explore the town square, sipping on hot coffee while enjoying Pop-Tarts® and other fan-favorite treats, they can snap a picture in front of the iconic Gazebo to capture the perfect Gilmore moment. This year the exterior of Luke's diner will be dressed as seen in the show, providing the ideal setting for fans to reminisce about the many "life changing" coffee chats that were shared inside. The exterior sets of Lorelai's and Sookie's homes will be also be festively decorated for the holidays. At the Gilmore residence, authentic props including Lorelai's 1999 Jeep Wrangler and mailbox (one that Kirk did not sell via his many entrepreneurial affairs) will be on display, plus much more. As guests step inside the house, original costumes worn by Lorelai, Rory and Luke will be exhibited with an accompanying montage of behind-the-scenes imagery for guests to relive their favorite scenes.

"Gilmore Girls touched the hearts of so many fans and spans generations," said Gary Soloff, Director, Marketing, WBSTH. "This holiday season, our guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind fan experience as they tour the iconic Warner Bros. backlot that will be transformed into the majestic town of Stars Hollow."

Following the success of last year's "Holiday Lunch at Lorelai's," the Studio Tour is bringing back a holiday spread, with vegetarian and gluten-free options available for purchase. Even though Sookie won't be preparing them herself, Emily Gilmore surely would approve of these culinary treats! Exclusive Gilmore Girls merchandise, such as spirit jerseys, mugs, keychains, notepads, hats and more, will also be available for purchase from the Gilmore Girls pop-up shop located in Lorelai's house.

With the always-evolving exhibits and experiences, WBSTH continues to offer their guests from around the world an intimate look at how Hollywood magic is made. Through behind-the-scenes tours and exclusive looks at costumes and props used in production, fans can get closer to some of their favorite films and TV shows such as Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Batman, Shameless, Casablanca, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Gilmore Girls and more.

"Gilmore Girls Holiday" is included as part of the Studio Tour, Classics Made Here Tour and Deluxe Tour. Tickets can be purchased at www.wbstudiotour.com.

