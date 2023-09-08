Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in Collaboration with iHeartPodcasts Debuts "Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon" on International Day of Charity

New Podcast Episodes Available on Tuesdays

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, in celebration of International Day of Charity, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Telepictures, debuts the "Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon" podcast in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts and SixDegrees.Org. In his new show, Bacon will encourage listeners to make a difference in the world around them and will help them to lean in, learn and be inspired to act. Fans can tune into "Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon" beginning today and new episodes will be available on Tuesdays.

Starring in some of the biggest films over the last three decades, Kevin Bacon has become a pop culture icon and everyone seems to be connected to him by six degrees or less. After continually hearing his name used alongside the popular "six degrees" concept, Bacon decided to embrace it by creating the non-profit SixDegrees.org and is now taking it one step further in his new podcast "Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon."

"I'm thrilled to be able to expand the work I do with SixDegrees in this way. This podcast peels back the layers for fans and shows them another side of their favorite stars, while honoring the real heroes—the people on the ground making a difference. It provides my guests with a platform to talk about the real world issues that keep them awake at night. It's a first for me and I'm looking forward to people getting to know me in a different way." expressed Actor, Musician, Philanthropist and now Host, Kevin Bacon.

Each week, Bacon has fun, lively conversations with his celebrity connections about their lives, passion projects and favorite charitable causes. Every episode also features the extraordinary changemakers behind these charitable organizations, who share inspirational stories about their efforts to motivate and bring about positive change in their communities.

Upcoming guests will include Mark Ruffalo (The Solutions Project), Matthew McConaughey (Just Keep Livin'), Penn Badgley (Tahirih Justice Center), Idina Menzel (A BroaderWay), Alyssa Milano (UNICEF), Jewel (Inspiring Children's Foundation), Ron Funches (School on Wheels), among others.

"SixDegrees.Org is committed to boosting the remarkable initiatives of local nonprofits in the USA, offering support to those confronting substantial obstacles. We're excited to broaden our mission by highlighting worldwide causes that deeply resonate with our guests." shared Stacy Huston, Executive Director of SixDegrees.Org.

Executive produced by Kevin Bacon, Stacy Huston, Coltan Gibby, SixDegrees.org and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and produced by Christine Ahanotu, "Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon" is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and is available now on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About SixDegrees.org

SixDegrees.Org is a 501c3 that was launched in 2007 by Golden Globe Winning Actor, Musician and Philanthropist, Kevin Bacon. It was born out of the small world phenomenon that we are all connected to one another by six degrees or less. With a mission rooted in connecting people to necessary resources, SixDegrees is dedicated to creating dialogue, raising awareness, understanding and empathy around causes that our communities care most about. SixDegrees programs include Basic Kindness resource bags, content production for social good amplification, and campaign activations. Led by Executive Director Stacy Huston, SixDegrees.Org centers its efforts on core areas of focus: Youth Empowerment, Equality and Justice, Sustainability and emergent issues that are vital to our communities. The organization's remarkable achievements include winning a Shorty Award, a Telly Award, and an impressive tally of 4 Webby Awards.

About Warner Bros. Unscripted Television

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television is the leading unscripted studio in America, producing programming annually across broadcast, cable, streaming, digital, first-run syndication, podcasts, and high-end documentaries. The division is comprised of Warner Horizon, Shed Media, and Telepictures, which produce leading and award-winning series and franchises such as "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette," "The Voice," "Extra," "The Jennifer Hudson Show," "Paris in Love," and "The Real Housewives of New York City," premium specials like "Friends: The Reunion" and "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," and podcasts such as "Trapped in Treatment," "Bachelor Happy Hour," and "True Crime Daily," among others. Upcoming series include "Loteria Loca" coming to CBS and "The Golden Bachelor" coming to ABC.

