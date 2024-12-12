Warner Communications Celebrates Remarkable Growth and Success in 2024

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Communications, a boutique PR agency known for its strategic communications and industry expertise, reflects on a transformative year of significant achievements and strategic positioning for future growth.

The past year has been a landmark for Warner Communications, marked by substantial team expansion, impressive client results, and industry recognition. Jessica Whidt was promoted to Managing Director in April, now overseeing client services, client development and agency operations. The agency also welcomed new talent, Jocelyn Hodson and Alayna Dalgleish, and promoted Ruby Stong to Account Executive.

In 2024, Warner Communications expanded its client portfolio with Routeware and Linesight,. The agency successfully delivered six major projects and secured nearly 500 pieces of media coverage for clients, including notable features in The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and Forbes. The team's excellence was further validated by earning multiple five-star Clutch Reviews and being named Clutch Global Champion in both spring and fall 2024.

"As we reflect on 2024, Warner Communications has demonstrated remarkable resilience and strategic growth," said Jessica Whidt, Managing Director. "Our team has not just expanded in size, but in capability. We've positioned ourselves to drive significant value for our clients and to lead innovative communications strategies in an evolving media landscape."

Looking forward to 2025, the agency is positioning itself for double-digit growth, with a strategic focus on expanding the client base, innovating PR strategies, and investing deeply in team development.

About Warner Communications (a Millwright Agency)
Warner Communications is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency based in Boston with offices in Louisville, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, and a global network. The agency holds expertise in the B2B industry, including: end-to-end supply chain, energy & cleantech, professional services, and beyond, to expand visibility and thought leadership, strengthen credibility, and build confidence in brands. Warner is known for its commitment to delivering unmatched creativity, program results and client service. Visit  warnerpr.com or our LinkedIn page.

