Warner Communications Named PR Agency of Record by Lithos

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Communications (a Millwright agency) has been chosen as the agency of record for Lithos Energy (Lithos), the world leading manufacturer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems engineered for the most demanding environments. Lithos' proprietary, customizable battery systems are designed and manufactured in the USA, and give clients in automotive, e-mobility, marine, off-highway, energy storage, defense, construction, mining, and agriculture, the ability to take products to market faster at scale, providing the confidence and agility needed to lead electrification initiatives.

"As we experience rapid growth, we couldn't be more pleased with our strategic partnership with Warner Communications, renowned for its expertise in the manufacturing industry," said Philip Drake, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Lithos. "This collaboration sets the stage for an exciting journey, coinciding with the launch of our latest state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery systems at The Battery Show in Novi, Michigan, from September 12-14."

"We are thrilled to welcome Lithos to our client portfolio. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with our values," said Erin Vadala, President, Warner Communications Group. "With expertise in the advanced manufacturing sector, Warner is well positioned to help Lithos not only increase its brand awareness in the U.S. and abroad, but also position the company as leaders in the battery technology industry."

About Lithos
Since 2015, Lithos has solidified its position as a world leading manufacturer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems engineered for the most demanding environments. Founded by highly regarded alumni from MIT and Tesla, Lithos is proud of its unwavering commitment to engineering excellence. The company's world-class team is dedicated to pioneering battery innovation and providing exceptional customer service.

Industries served include a diverse range of rapidly expanding companies in automotive, e-mobility, marine, off-highway, energy storage, defense, construction, mining, and agriculture. All Lithos battery systems are designed and manufactured at its state-of-the-art facility in Silicon Valley, California.

About Warner Communications
Warner Communications Group is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency based in Boston with offices in Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Las Vegas, Louisville, Miami, Provo, and New York, and a global network. The agency holds expertise across a broad range of industries, including: supply chain, logistics, advanced manufacturing, Industry 4.0, B2B, technology, professional services, and consumer engagement. Driven to expand visibility, establish credibility, and build trust in brands while creating programs that move customers to action and achieve measurable results for clients, Warner is known for its commitment to delivering unmatched creativity, program results and client service. Connect warnerpr.com | or on Linkedin.

