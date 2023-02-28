Warner Communications Named Public Relations Agency of Record by ForwardX Robotics

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Communications has been chosen as the agency of record for Beijing-based ForwardX Robotics. ForwardX is the largest autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions provider in Asia. With offices in APAC, EMEA and now North America, ForwardX has a global network of proven solutions serving customers across industries including 3PL, retail, eCommerce, and consumer packaged goods.

"We are thrilled to be expanding to the United States," said Yaxin Guan, Chief Operating Officer of ForwardX Robotics. "Warner has extensive experience with both the supply chain and manufacturing industries, and our work with them is already resulting in outstanding opportunities."

"A trailblazer in the industry, ForwardX Robotics fits perfectly into our client roster," said Erin Vadala, President, Warner Communications. "ForwardX aims to grow its global brand in the U.S. With expertise in the supply chain and advanced manufacturing industries, Warner is well positioned to help ForwardX increase awareness of their automation solutions and grow their business."

Warner Communications is a boutique public relations, content, communication, and digital agency. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Warner has offices in Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Las Vegas, Louisville, Miami, and New York.. Warner's approach combines thoughtful insights, data, and creative, big-picture thinking to execute clients' needs. Many of Warner's clients are in the advanced manufacturing and supply chain industries, making the agency an ideal fit for ForwardX Robotics.

About ForwardX Robotics

ForwardX is Asia’s largest person-to-goods autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions provider. The company is composed of over 250 of the world’s top computer vision scientists and robotics experts. Its AMR solutions are used by enterprises globally for order picking in warehouses, in-store order picking, and material handling in manufacturing plants.

About Warner Communications

Warner Communications Group, (a Millwright agency), is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency based in Boston with offices in Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Las Vegas, Louisville, Miami, and New York.. The agency holds expertise across a broad range of industries, including: supply chain, logistics, advanced manufacturing, Industry 4.0, B2B, technology, professional services, and consumer engagement. Driven to expand visibility, establish credibility, and build trust in brands while creating programs that move customers to action and achieve measurable results for clients, Warner is known for its commitment to delivering unmatched creativity, program results and client service. Connect warnerpr.com | Twitter: @WarnerPR | LinkedIn .

Media contact:

Erin Vadala

Warner Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Warner Communications