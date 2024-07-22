Warner Communications Welcomes Account Director Jocelyn Hodson and Account Associate Alayna Dalgleish

New team members to drive and support marketing and public relations initiatives for industry-leading clients

BOSTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Communications – an award-winning B2B PR and integrated marketing agency, distinguished for expertise in content creation, brand awareness and digital strategies – recently welcomed Jocelyn Hodson and Alayna Dalgleish to its expanding team.

"Jocelyn and Alayna enhance our agency's ability to deliver integrated, data-driven strategies that resonate with target audiences using the right messages, mediums, and timing," said Jessica Whidt, Managing Director at Warner Communications. "Their expertise and fresh perspectives have already proven invaluable as we continue to expand our agency service offerings and client portfolio."

Jocelyn Hodson joins as an Account Director, bringing over 20 years of experience as a seasoned marketing strategist and leader with expertise in content development and corporate communications. Previously, she served as Associate Vice President at an integrated communications agency specializing in B2B consumer, AEC, healthcare, higher education and tourism marketing. Jocelyn brings a multifaceted approach and strategic vision to Warner, with a deep understanding of marketing principles and industry trends. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Wright State University.

Alayna Dalgleish, joining as an Account Associate, brings a passion for media relations and content development, combined with a strong foundation in account and project management experience. Prior to Warner Communications, Alayna served as an Account Executive at a B2B-focused PR and marketing firm. She has worked across various industries, including semiconductors, renewable energy, financial services, and healthcare. Alayna earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Arizona State University.

About Warner Communications

Warner Communications Group (a Millwright Agency) is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency based in Boston with offices in San Francisco, Houston, Louisville, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Dayton, and Salt Lake City. The agency holds expertise in the B2B industry, including: end-to-end supply chain, energy & cleantech, professional services, and beyond, to expand visibility and thought leadership, strengthen credibility, and build confidence in brands. Warner is known for its commitment to delivering unmatched creativity, program results and client service. For more information, visit our website warnerpr.com or LinkedIn page.

