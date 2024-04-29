Warner Fertilizer and Continental Refining Company Featured in "Viewpoint" Episode with Dennis Quaid on Agricultural Innovation

SOMERSET, Ky., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Fertilizer and Continental Refining Company (CRC) announce their upcoming feature in an episode of "Viewpoint," hosted by actor Dennis Quaid. This episode, airing on April 29, 2024, will highlight their collaborative efforts in advancing agricultural and soybean refining practices, showcasing their significant impact on both the industry and the environment.

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Networks the episode will air on.

Since 1965, Warner Fertilizer Co. has been a cornerstone in southern Kentucky, offering high-quality fertilizers, seeds, and custom application services with precision GPS guidance. Warner's commitment spans from large agricultural operations to individual homeowners, ensuring top-tier products and expert advice through its nine locations.

Concurrently, CRC has recently expanded its operations to enhance soy product distribution through a strategic partnership with Warner Fertilizer, utilizing their rail siding for effective product transport. Starting in June 2024, CRC will increase its soybean processing capacity and introduce a new line of ExPress® Soybean Meal and Oil, solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable agricultural outputs in the region.

"Our participation in 'Viewpoint' will showcase our innovative approaches to agriculture and soybean meal and oil refining," said Curtis Bradley, spokesperson for Warner Fertilizer. "We are eager to demonstrate how our collaborative efforts with CRC are setting new standards in the industry and contributing to the well-being of both the community and the environment."

This episode of "Viewpoint" is aligned with the show's mission to cover diverse topics and inspire viewers through stories of innovation and resilience. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program is dedicated to sparking conversations that lead to meaningful change.

Warner Fertilizer's insightful episode will be accessible to over 170 Public TV stations across the United States, starting on April 29th. It will feature on "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" as a pioneering force in the field of agriculture, delving into the complexities of innovations in fertilizer.

[CLICK LINK TO WATCH FULL EPISODE]

For more information about Warner Fertilizer and Continental Refining Company, visit www.warnerfc.com and www.conrefco.com.

About Warner Fertilizer: Located in Somerset, Kentucky, Warner Fertilizer specializes in superior fertilizer and crop protection products, servicing farmers and homeowners alike since 1965 with a focus on innovation and sustainability.

Contact: Curtis Bradley

General Manager

(606) 679-8484

About Continental Refining Company: Also based in Somerset, Kentucky, CRC is expanding its capabilities to process soybeans into high-quality meal and oil, supporting regional needs and promoting agricultural development with sustainable practices.

Contact: Cameron Jones

Soybean Procurement and Sales

606-679-6301

Contact: Nyna Lyle

(606) 772-7217 x125

SOURCE Warner Fertilizer