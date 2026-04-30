WARNER MUSIC GROUP NAMED TO TIME'S LIST OF THE TIME100 MOST INFLUENTIAL COMPANIES

WMG Recognized for Championing Artists & Songwriters in AI Era

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) was named to the sixth-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

WMG's inclusion highlights the global music company's proactive approach to AI, balancing protection with innovation and ensuring artists and songwriters benefit from the technology's possibilities. This recognition follows a series of high-profile partnerships with AI companies – including Suno, Udio, Klay, and Stability AI – as well as steadfast advocacy for critical safeguards such as the NO FAKES Act.

TIME said: "At the turn of the millennium, the music industry reckoned with vast technological change, as listeners began illegally downloading the records they once visited stores to purchase. A similar threat looms today around generative AI, which many artists and industry workers worry will devalue the output of human-made music, among other copyright concerns. Warner Music Group—which owns a robust portfolio of labels, including Atlantic, Parlophone, and Warner Records, plus the publishing arm Warner Chappell Music—aims to learn from the past. Instead of boycotting the new tech, CEO Robert Kyncl says WMG is on a mission to shape it. "AI is a fast-growing phenomenon," Kyncl says. "It's really important that companies like us stand up for artists and songwriters—do it early, and do it together with AI companies."

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 105 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

Read the full excerpt here.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group (WMG) brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, EastWest, Elektra, Erato, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Records Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. Follow WMG on Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

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SOURCE Warner Music Group Corp.